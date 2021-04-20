United Airlines' Shares Slip as Business and International Travel Remain Depressed

United posted a $1.4 billion loss for the first quarter, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss.

The airline forecast it could return to profitability even if international and corporate demand recover to 35% below 2019 levels.

United's CEO said long-haul international and business travel demand is still 80% below 2019 levels.

United Airlines' shares fell more than 5% Tuesday morning after the carrier reported its fifth consecutive quarterly loss, and its CEO expressed uncertainty about when two key parts of the business would recover from the pandemic.

CEO Scott Kirby said long-haul international and corporate travel demand is down about 80% compared with 2019 levels, depriving the carrier of high-paying customers it relied on before the pandemic.

"The big question is when do those two things come back and we're not certain of when that is," Kirby said an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box." He said both segments would likely start recovering over the summer and through the second half of the year.

The airline on Monday reported a $1.4 billion loss for the first quarter and said it could reach profitability even if long-haul international and business travel demand gets back to 35% of 2019 levels.

Domestic leisure travel demand in popular vacation destinations like beaches has surpassed 2019 levels, Kirby said.

Vacationers flying within the U.S. have led the recovery in travel as more people get vaccinated, governments loosen travel restrictions and tourist attractions reopen. But companies still haven't put many of their employees back on the road and international travel bans or quarantine requirements continue to keep many travelers closer to home.

"I don't know how people are finding hotels," Kirby said.