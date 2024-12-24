Money Report

Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Christmas holiday

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 10, 2024.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened trading session ahead of the Christmas break.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 12 basis points lower at 4.586%, while the 2-year Treasury was down 9 basis points at 4.340%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Tuesday will likely play out as a muted day for U.S. financial markets, given the early close at 1 p.m. ET for stock trading. The bond market stops activity at 2 p.m.

Markets will remain closed Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.

Economic data releases out Tuesday include the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey and Richmond Fed survey for December.

