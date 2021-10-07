Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coronavirus

10-Year Treasury Yield Holds Above 1.56% With Jobs Report in Focus

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year rate holding above the 1.56% mark, as investors readied for Friday's job report.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis points to 1.56% at 2:30 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 5 basis points to 2.13%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Thursday, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims data showed Americans submitting jobless claims fell sharply last week as the enhanced unemployment benefits ended. Initial filings for unemployment benefits totaled 326,000 for the week ended Oct. 2, below the 345,000 Dow Jones estimate and a drop from the previous week's 364,000.

ADP's monthly employment change report, published Wednesday, showed that private jobs rose by 568,000 in September. This was well above the expected reading of 425,000 new jobs and up from the August print of 374,000.

Money Report

Congress 27 mins ago

Seniors' Group Calls for Congress to Send $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients

Congress 31 mins ago

Does a Backdoor Roth Individual Retirement Account Make Sense? How to Decide

Investor attention will now turn to Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. The data is monitored by the Federal Reserve, as it mulls when to pull back its emergency pandemic stimulus measures, though the central bank has said it will look to wind down its bond-buying program soon.

CNBC PRO Talks: Fundstrat's Tom Lee discusses where to search for strength during market tumult

Cramer says to buy tech stocks on dips as the market tries to find support

Bank of America names its top 6 chip stocks used by automakers

Auctions are scheduled to be held on Thursday for $10 billion worth of four-week bills and $25 billion worth of eight-week bills.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a short-term suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling to avert a national default and economic crisis, which economists have warned could be disastrous. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that they U.S. should "fully expect" a recession if that happens.

CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us