These Costly Mistakes Can Erase Money That Millennials and Gen Zers Make in the Stock Market

A little preparation can go a long way.

And if you plan to make money investing, you'll need to get a few things in order before tossing money into the market, according to financial influencer Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones.

The most important thing is to build up some form of an emergency fund, because you do not want to dip into your investments to pay bills, said Sacks.

Pulling money out forfeits future compound interest and potentially locks in your short-term losses, said Sacks.

