Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

These Costly Mistakes Can Erase Money That Millennials and Gen Zers Make in the Stock Market

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

ANGELA WEISS | AFP | Getty Images

A little preparation can go a long way.

And if you plan to make money investing, you'll need to get a few things in order before tossing money into the market, according to financial influencer Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The most important thing is to build up some form of an emergency fund, because you do not want to dip into your investments to pay bills, said Sacks.

Money Report

Boston 14 mins ago

Here's What It Costs to Work Remotely in 4 Global Hotspots

Coronavirus 1 hour ago

Europe's Stumbling Vaccine Rollout Provides a Lesson in EU Politics

Pulling money out forfeits future compound interest and potentially locks in your short-term losses, said Sacks.

Check out this video to learn other mistakes people make before they start investing.

More from Invest in You:
How 3 millennials started a hard seltzer brand while working full-time jobs
These trucking companies are offering full benefits and $50,000 pay to attract new talent
How much you need to invest each month to save $2 million by the time you turn 40

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Suze Orman: Don't buy stocks with your third stimulus check unless you've done this first via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeJobsCareerssavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us