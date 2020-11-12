Stock Market Live Updates: Futures Dip, Vaccine Rally Pauses, Moderna Up 3% Premarket

This is CNBC's markets live blog that will be updated throughout the day.

U.S. stock futures traded lower Thursday morning with just over two hours before the opening bell on Wall Street, marking a pause to an otherwise buoyant week for equities.

Contracts tied to the S&P 500 lost 0.35% while Dow futures slipped 0.65%, suggesting an opening drop of about 190 points. Nasdaq 100 futures traded flat to slightly higher.

Despite what appeared to be shaping up to be a lackluster trading session on Thursday, U.S. stocks have otherwise had a strong week on the heels of Pfizer's promising vaccine trial results.

By Wednesday's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rallied more than 3.75% for the week. The S&P 500 is up 1.8% over the same period. The Nasdaq Composite, which lagged its peers as investors rotated out of popular stay-at-home trades like Amazon, is down 0.9% on the week.

—Thomas Franck