Economy

Stock Market Live Updates: Futures Dip, Vaccine Rally Pauses, Moderna Up 3% Premarket

U.S. stock futures traded lower Thursday morning with just over two hours before the opening bell on Wall Street, marking a pause to an otherwise buoyant week for equities.

Contracts tied to the S&P 500 lost 0.35% while Dow futures slipped 0.65%, suggesting an opening drop of about 190 points. Nasdaq 100 futures traded flat to slightly higher.

Despite what appeared to be shaping up to be a lackluster trading session on Thursday, U.S. stocks have otherwise had a strong week on the heels of Pfizer's promising vaccine trial results.

By Wednesday's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had rallied more than 3.75% for the week. The S&P 500 is up 1.8% over the same period. The Nasdaq Composite, which lagged its peers as investors rotated out of popular stay-at-home trades like Amazon, is down 0.9% on the week.

