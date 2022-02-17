Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia-Pacific Slide as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Continue to Rattle Investors

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Akio Kon | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific stocks fell in Friday morning trade.
  • The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is at a pivotal moment, with Kyiv accusing pro-Moscow separatists of attacking a village near the border.
  • Shares on Wall Street fell overnight amid investor concerns about the Russia-Ukraine tensions, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling nearly 3%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday morning trade, as simmering tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to keep investors on edge.

Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.12% in early trade while the Topix index dipped 0.89%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.97%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.76% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.28% lower.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is at a pivotal moment, with Kyiv accusing pro-Moscow separatists of attacking a village near the border.

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have driven investors toward safe-haven assets such as gold. Spot gold was last at about $1,899.60 per ounce, following its ascent earlier in the week from below $1,860.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 38 mins ago

Senate Passes Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown, Sends It to Biden

Markets 1 hour ago

Stock Futures Are Flat After Dow Suffers Its Worst Day of the Year

The Japanese yen, also commonly seen as a safe-haven asset, traded at 114.85 per dollar — stronger than levels above 115.6 seen against the greenback earlier this week.

These are the top stock picks in Asia to play rising interest rates, according to Bank of America

Charlie Munger calls inflation the No. 1 danger apart from nuclear war, pans crypto and trading apps

Here are Warren Buffett's latest moves, including increasing this energy bet by more than a third

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 622.24 points to 34,312.03. The S&P 500 shed 2.12% to 4,380.26 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.88% to 13,716.72.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.805 after declining from above 96 earlier this week.

The Australian dollar was at $0.7184, off levels above $0.72 seen earlier in the week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us