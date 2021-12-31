Money Report

How to Make New Year's Resolutions You'll Actually Keep, From the Author of ‘The Power of Habit'

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Marekuliasz | Getty Images

It's time to set your New Year's resolutions for 2022.

And while it can feel like just another holiday tradition, the process can lead to real results.

The ceremony of linking behavior changes to a specific date can be a powerful motivator, according to Charles Duhigg, author of the book "The Power of Habit."

Yet most people fail in their attempts to create new habits because they did not make a specific enough plan, Duhigg said.

Check out this video to learn how you can create goals that will lead to lasting changes in your life.

