Gwyneth Paltrow is an Airbnb host now—how to book her California guesthouse

Following the success of the Barbie DreamHouse, Airbnb is renting out the home of another famous blonde.

Later this month, users of the platform will have a chance to apply to stay in Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse in Montecito, Calif.

The one-night stay is a promotion for the "Shallow Hal" star's Goop wellness brand, and promises to give Paltrow's guests "favorite Goop essentials to nourish your body, mind and soul."

The listing, which is written in the first person, describes the Montecito property as Paltrow's "sanctuary for respite and mental clarity."

The actress said that she goes to the property "to recharge, to daydream about what we're building at Goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends."

The listing is available for one night only: Saturday, Sept. 9. The property includes a swimming pool, marble bathtub and fireplace.

If you win the stay, you'll be allowed to bring just one additional guest. Unlike the Barbie DreamHouse promotion, guests at Paltrow's home will get to meet their famous host in person.

"I'll be there to greet you upon your arrival and ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay," she writes.

Meals and snacks will be provided, the listing says. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Montecito.

Other amenities include free parking, a kitchen, TV and essentials such as towels and soap. Guests won't have access to a washer, however, and there's no hair dryer in the bathroom.

House rules include "a strict 'no parties' policy," no pets and no access to the main home. Guests are also advised that "there will be 24-hour security on-site during your stay" as well as security cameras "for safety purposes."

You can apply for the stay beginning Aug. 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST at this link.

This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Gwyneth Paltrow's name.

