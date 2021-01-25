Money Report

Biden's Treasury Revives Push to Put Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill After Trump Shelved It

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

HB Lindsey | Underwood Archives | Getty Images
  • The Biden administration will revive the push to make Harriet Tubman the face of the new $20 bill, an effort that was shelved during former President Donald Trump's term.
  • "We're exploring ways to speed up that effort," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

The Biden administration will revive the push to make Harriet Tubman the face of the new $20 bill, an effort that was shelved during former President Donald Trump's term.

"We're exploring ways to speed up that effort," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday after being asked if the new administration would pick up the Obama-era initiative.

The updated $20 note featuring Tubman, the former slave who became an icon of the abolition movement, was originally set to be unveiled around the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

But Trump's Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, announced during a 2019 congressional hearing that the redesign would be delayed until 2028.

Tubman's face on the bill would replace that of Andrew Jackson, the seventh U.S. president, of whom Trump was such a fan that he hung a portrait of Jackson in the Oval Office. Biden, who took office last Wednesday, removed the portrait.

Trump before being elected had called the plan to replace Jackson with Tubman "pure political correctness."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

