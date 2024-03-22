Money Report

Aston Martin names Bentley chief Adrian Hallmark as new CEO

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Stefano Guidi | LightRocket | Getty Images
LONDON — Adrian Hallmark, the experienced autos leader of luxury brand Bentley, has been appointed as new chief executive officer of Aston Martin.

The 61-year-old will start in his new role no later than Oct. 1, the company announced Friday. Outgoing leader Amedeo Felisa will remain in his post until that time.

"He brings more than 25 years of highly successful senior automotive experience from the US, Europe, and Asia with companies such as Bentley, Porsche and Volkswagen," Aston Martin Lagonda said in a statement.

Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll said Hallmark would bring "unrivalled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors to progress our strategy and continue recent momentum."

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

