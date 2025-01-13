Money Report

10-year Treasury yield touches fresh 14-month high ahead of key inflation reports

By Jenni Reid,CNBC and Hakyung Kim,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 10, 2025 in New York City.
NYSE

The 10-year Treasury yield touched a fresh 14-month high as investors looked ahead to key inflation prints.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was last marginally higher at 4.776%, the highest level since Nov. 1, 2023. This followed the 10-year Treasury yield's jump on Friday following a hotter-than-expected jobs report. The 2-year Treasury yield added 1 basis point at 4.407%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Global bond yields are climbing, as traders broadly anticipate a slower pace of interest rate cuts this year.

That is being led by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act with caution, amid signs of both potential economic strength and uncertainty delivered by the policies of President-elect Donald Trump.

Data released Friday showed nonfarm payrolls grew by 256,00 in December, up from 212,00 in November and above a forecast of 155,000 jobs.

Attention now turns to inflation data, with the producer price index report expected on Tuesday and the consumer price index due out on Wednesday.

