Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 2.82% — Its Highest Point Since December 2018

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • March's consumer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
  • The data is expected to show an 8.4% annual increase in prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 2.82% on Tuesday morning, its highest point since December 2018.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3 basis points to 2.8205% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point higher to 2.8353%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The spike in the 10-year rate comes ahead of key inflation data.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

March's consumer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The data is expected to show an 8.4% annual increase in prices — the highest level since December 1981 — according to economists polled by Dow Jones, with rising food costs, rents and energy prices expected to be the main contributors to the spike.

The March producer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

These inflation readings are key in determining how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening monetary policy.

Money Report

Business 2 hours ago

Ukraine Braces for Russian Attacks in East; U.S. and UK Investigate Reports of Chemical Weapons Attack

Business 3 hours ago

Pakistan's New Government May Undo Damage to U.S. Ties

Rising prices and a more hawkish Fed have given rise to investor fears that a recession may be on the horizon, as seen in the inversion of bond yields. Investors have been selling out of shorter-dated Treasurys in favor of longer-dated debt, indicating their concerns about the near-term strength of the economy, though rates had reverted on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley says stay disciplined amid volatility, and names 'cheap' global stocks to buy

Top strategist says to own stocks in these sectors to beat any recession

Charlie Munger-linked Daily Journal cuts Alibaba stake in half

JPMorgan's trading guru Kolanovic says take profits now on U.S. stocks, add to emerging markets

Nigel Bolton, co-chief investment officer at BlackRock Fundamental Equities, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday that increased market volatility reflected concerns about central banks making "policy mistakes and that rolls over into global recession that's 12 to 18 months out."

However, Bolton said he didn't think a recession was "definitely on the cards." 

Fed Governor Lael Brainard is due to speak at the Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit at 12:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

In addition to inflation data, the April IBD/TIPP economic optimism index is due out at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

An auction is scheduled to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 10-year notes.

Samantha Subin contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us