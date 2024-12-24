Costco Christmas Eve hours 2024: How late are warehouse stores open?

If you're looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, time is limited.
Costco stores will open through 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) before closing for Christmas.
How late is Costco open on Christmas Eve?
Costco stores will be open until 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Normally, the warehouse stores are open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Is Costco open on Christmas?
Costco stores across the U.S. will be closed on Christmas Day Wednesday.
Local
Can I still order online from Costco for Christmas?
Costco is suggesting on its website ordering e-gift cards for last minute delivery.
Costco store locator
You can find a Costco store near you here and confirm its hours.
Costco will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.