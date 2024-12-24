Costco Christmas Eve hours 2024: How late are warehouse stores open?

If you're looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping on Christmas Eve, time is limited.

Costco stores will open through 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve (Tuesday) before closing for Christmas.

How late is Costco open on Christmas Eve?

Costco stores will be open until 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Normally, the warehouse stores are open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Is Costco open on Christmas?

Costco stores across the U.S. will be closed on Christmas Day Wednesday.

Can I still order online from Costco for Christmas?

Costco is suggesting on its website ordering e-gift cards for last minute delivery.

Costco store locator

You can find a Costco store near you here and confirm its hours.

Costco will resume normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 26.