A look at what the Toys R Us bankruptcy means for customers.

Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores across the United States as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based retailer filed court papers late Tuesday outlining its plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April, Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.

In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. The closures still need court approval.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September, cited increased competition and a shift in customers moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online for the decision to shutter the stores.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Brandon said.

The company noted that some closings may be avoided if it is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. But most of the stores listed in the documents are expected to close as Toys R Us tries to reinvent itself as a leaner, smarter retailer.

See the full list below:

ALABAMA

Tuscaloosa: 2600 McFarland Blvd. East

Birmingham: 335 Summit Boulevard

ARIZONA

Yuma: 801 W. 32nd Street

Paradise Valley: 12801 North Tatum Blvd.

Scottsdale: 9139 Indian Bend Rd.

Tucson: 4619 N. Oracle Rd.

Scottsdale: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.

Mesa: U.S. 60 and Signal Butte Rd.

ARKANSAS

Little Rock: 2616 S. Shackleford Rd.

CALIFORNIA

Indio: 42500 Jackson St. .

Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way

Santa Clarita: 26573 Carl Boyer Dr.

Covina: 960 Lakes Drive

Puente Hills: 1600 S. Azusa Ave.

Brea: 2575 E. Imperial Highway

Westminster: 530 Westminster Mall

Torrance: 20120 Hawthorne Blvd.

Riverside: 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S.

Yuba City: 700 "A" Onstott Rd.

Folsom: 2785 E. Bidwell St.

Pinole: 1330 Fitzgerald

Pittsburg: 4505 Century Blvd.

San Rafael: 600 Francisco Blvd.

Brentwood: 5461 Lone Tree Way

Fairfield: 1400 Gateway Blvd

Emeryville: 3938 Horton

E. San Jose: 2179 Monterey Hwy

San Jose/Almaden: 865 Blossom Hill Road

Fresno: 3520 W. Shaw Ave.

Union City: 31250 Court House Drive

Stockton: 10640 Trinity Pkwy

Santa Ana: 3900 Bristol Street

Corona: 3665 Grand Oaks

Mission Bay: 1240 W. Morena Blvd.

Mira Mesa: 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd.

Vista: 1990 University Drive

COLORADO

Aurora: 1150 S. Ironton

CONNECTICUT

North Haven: 376 North Universal Drive

Waterbury: 275 Union St.

Newington: 3491 Berlin Turnpike

Manchester: 169 Hale Road

DELAWARE

Dover: 1061 N. Dupont Highway

FLORIDA

Tallahassee: 1625 Apalachee Pkwy.

St. Petersburg: 1900 Tyrone Blvd.

Tampa: 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue

Orange Park: 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd

Altamonte Spring: 708 West State Rd 436

Boca Raton: 21697 State Road # 7

Port St. Lucie: 10732 SW Village Pkwy

Royal Palm Beach: 450 South SR 7

Kissimmee: 2601 W.Osceola Parkway

Coral Springs: 6001 West Sample Road

Kissimmee: 3214 N John Young Pkwy.

GEORGIA

Albany: 2601 Dawson Rd.

Smyrna: 2955 Cobb Parkway

Alpharetta: 6380 No. Point Parkway

Dunwoody: 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy

Douglasville: 6875 Douglas Boulevard

Conyers: 8160 Mall Parkway

Newnan: 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass

Fayetteville: 132 Pavilion Parkway

INDIANA

Indianapolis: 3928 E 82nd Street

Greenwood: 8800 US 31 South

IOWA

S. Des Moines: 1211 E. Army Post Rd.

Des Moines: 8801 University Ave

ILLINOIS

Highland Park: 1610 Deerfield Road

Schaumburg: 16 East Golf Road

Vernon Hills: 295 Center Drive

Matteson: 5001 Lincoln Highway

Bricktown: 6420 W. Fullerton

Burbank: 7750 South Cicero Avenue

Niles: 5660 Touhy Avenue

KANSAS

Wichita: 4646 W. Kellogg

Overland Park: 8500 W 135th Street

KENTUCKY

St. Mathews: 4900 Shelbyville Road

Simpsonville: 1155 Buck Creek Road

Lexington: 1965 Star Shoot Parkway

LOUISIANA

Slidell: 137 Northshore Blvd.

MAINE

Bangor: 6 Bangor Mall Blvd.

Portland: 200 Running Hill Road

MARYLAND

Clinton: 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive

MASSACHUSETTS

Dedham: 302 Providence

Millbury: 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke Street

Bellingham: 217 Hartford Ave.

Northborough: 6110 Shops Way

Framingham: Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro

MICHIGAN

Muskegon: 5363 Harvey Street

Traverse City: 2620 Crossing Circle

Lansing: 5900 W. Saginaw Highway

Grand Rapids: 4923 28th Street South East

Ann Arbor: 3725 Carpenter Road

Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw

MINNESOTA

Minnetonka: 14100 Wayzata Blvd.

Blaine: 170 89th Ave.

Woodbury: 8236 Tamarack Village

Richfield: 900 West 78th Street South

MISSISSIPPI

Meridian: 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle

Pearl: 200 Bass Pro Dr.

MISSOURI

Columbia: 1901 Bernadette

Cape Girardeau: 201 Silver Springs Road

Bridgeton: 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd

Chesterfield: 220 THF Blvd

NEBRASKA

Omaha: 3505 S. 140th Plaza

NEVADA

Las Vegas: 2150 North Rainbow Blvd.

Spring Valley: 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Nashua: 29 Gusabel Avenue

NEW JERSEY

Phillipsburg: 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave.

Eatontown: 137 Route 35

Bridgewater: 100 Promenade Blvd.

Union: 2700 Route 22 East.

North Brunswick: 909 US Hwy 1 South.

Burlington Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road

Cherry Hill: 2135 Route 38

Wayne: 7 Wayne Hills Mall

Paramus: 545 Route 17 South

East Hanover: 98 Route 10 West.

Elizabeth: Kids World 900 Center Drive

Mt. Olive: 50 International Drive South.

NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque: 45 Hotel Circle

NEW YORK

College Point: 139-19 20th Ave

Union Square: 24-30 Union Square E

Sayville: 5181 Sunrise Hwy

Massapequa: 5214 Sunrise Hwy

Henrietta: 2335 Marketplace Drive

Amherst: 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd

Kingston: 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard

Glens Falls: 708 Upper Glen St.

Latham: 221 Wade Road Extension

Yonkers: 2700 Central Park Ave

Middle Village: 66 Metropolitan Ave.

Westbury: 1350 Corporate Drive.

Commack: 108 Veterans Memorial Highway

Williamsport: 461 Lycoming Mall Cir

Greece: 1530 Ridge Rd. West

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville: 801 Fairview Road

Durham: 7001 Fayetteville Road

Durham: 3300 Westgate Drive

OHIO

Western Hills: 6251 Glenway Ave.

Dayton: 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Mentor: 7841 Mentor Ave.

Dublin: 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd.

OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma City: 1119 SE 66th St.

Fort Smith: 5609-E Rogers Ave

Norman: 560 Ed Noble Pkwy.

PENNSYLVANIA

Horsham: 100 Welsh Road

Erie: 6680 Peach St.

Monroeville: 3700 William Penn Highway

Exton: 104 Bartlett Ave.

Ross Park Mall: 2003 Cheryl Dr.

Washington: 301 Oakspring Road

Beaver Valley: Route 18/Valley View Dr.

RHODE ISLAND

Warwick: 300 Quaker Lane

SOUTH CAROLINA

Columbia: 254 Harbison Boulevard

North Charleston: 7220 Rivers Avenue

SOUTHDAKOTA

Rapid City: 450 E. Disk Drive

TENNESSEE

Memphis: 7676 Polo Ground Blvd.

Nashville: 5731 Nolensville Rd

TEXAS

West El Paso: 801 Mesa Hills Dr.

Katy: 9730 Katy Freeway

Allen: 170 E. Stacy Road

Irving: 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd

Lewisville: 420 E. Round Grove Rd

Dallas: Galleria 13710 Dallas Parkway

Hurst: 1309 W. Pipeline Rd

Hulen: 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd

UTAH

Ogden: 4042 Riverdale Rd.

Midvale: 1122 Fort Union Boulevard

VIRGINIA

Potomac Mills: 14173 Crossing Place

Newport News: 12153 Jefferson Ave.

WASHINGTON

Silverdale: 3567 N.W. Randall Way

Everett: 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway

Spokane: 6104 N. Division Street

WISCONSIN

Brookfield: 18550 W. Bluemound Rd.

Madison: 2161 Zeier Road