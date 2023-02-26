$20K in 5 Days: NYC Robbery Ring Responsible for Holding Up 7 Stores, Police Say

A team of armed robbers have caught the attention of the NYPD, who blames at least seven robberies on the group crisscrossing the city.

All seven robberies occurred within a 5-day stretch, police say. Three men struck on Feb. 17 at a grocery store on Meserole Street in Brooklyn around 2 a.m. where they grabbed roughly $4,000 from the cash registers on site. They also grabbed a wallet from a man inside.

The group fled in a gray Kia Optima and immediately hit a deli around the corner on Graham Avenue, getting off with another $2,500 in cash.

In at least six of the incidents, police say at least one person pulled out a gun when demanding money from employees.

Police received reports of the group striking two days later in Queens. This time four men entered a store around 9:15 p.m. off Union Turnpike and made off with $4,000 in cash and multiple cellphones. Fifteen minutes later, the group ran into a dim sum restaurant on Springfield Boulevard where they pulled a gun and stole $2,400 in cash.

The robbery ring took another day off before hitting three more times on Feb. 21, according to police, and continued their streak of hitting stores back-to-back.

Police said the thieves started around 4:45 am. at a deli on Bedford Avenue near McCarren Park. They jumped over the counter and swiped $4,000 and cigarettes, before stealing another $1,300 from a man inside. A deliveryman in the middle of a job was also robbed of $10.

Two of the men stopped at a food car down the road and stole $400 from a man before their final stop.

A gas station on Meeker Avenue appeared to be the group's last target, from which they were able to steal $2,000 in cash and 50 packs of cigarettes after flashing a gun.

The police department released images of the suspects late Saturday in hopes of tracking the robbery ring down.