FDNY

11 Hurt, Including 2 Firefighters, in Brooklyn Building Blaze

Almost a dozen people were treated for injuries resulting from a 3-alarm building fire in a Brooklyn neighborhood Sunday, fire officials said.

The first crews responded around 4 p.m. to the mixed-use building on 6th Avenue in Sunset Park. It took FDNY members about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Eleven people sustained injuries, two of which were firefighters, the FDNY said. Conditions and what injuries each of the victims suffered was not immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ten of the patients were transported to local hospitals, and one of the firefighters was treated at the scene of the fire, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FDNYBrooklynSunset Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us