Same-Day Pet Adoption, Local Vendors at Midtown Pup Party This Saturday

A Midtown street will be filled with some of NYC’s four-legged residents this Saturday for a pet-centered party.

Muddy Paws Rescue is hosting a block party complete with same-day dog and cat adoption, dog portraits and local vendors. In addition to the activities, the rescue group said artisan-style food and drink will be available (presumably for people, not pets).

The organization says they expect more than 5,000 attendees to stop by, with around 50 booths throughout the street.

Since they started their efforts in 2016, Muddy Paws Rescue has had success in pairing over 7,000 puppies and dogs with their owners.

This pup-filled party is set to occur in Hell’s Kitchen on W. 54th street between 9th and 10th avenues. You can take part in the festivities from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. this Saturday, May 13th.