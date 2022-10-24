New York Ranked Best City to Celebrate Halloween

What to Know New York ranked number one in total Halloween stores per capita and candy/chocolate stores per capita

When it comes to Halloween, there's just no better place to be bobbing for apples and collecting pounds of candy than the Big Apple -- that's according to a new study by Wallethub.

New York City scared up the top prize this year, with San Francisco taking second and Miami in third in the rankings. While San Francisco ranked second overall, it ranked in last place for percentage of potential trick-or-treaters.

The study based its metrics around three main criteria: trick-or-treater friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather.

WalletHub reports that Halloween related spending is projected to reach $10.6 billion this year. The 2022 season is expecting to see a total of $3.6 billion spent on costumes and $3.1 billion spent on candy. The average price of a pumpkin is $5.82, which is up 13% from 2021.

Dr. Martha Buell, Professor and CEI Senior Faculty Fellow for Engaged Scholarship at the University of Delaware, said that with this increased spending can come a learning opportunity for young children.

“In many places, pumpkins are sold based on price per pound. Pointing out how weight is connected to measurement is a learning opportunity. Involving children in purchasing decisions and making the decision-making process transparent is always a good idea,” said Dr. Buell.

Halloween spending in 2022 is expected to average $100 per person, according to WalletHub.

“Halloween has become an adult-oriented holiday, akin to New Year’s Eve. Along with this comes the availability of elaborate decorations and costumes that can be costly,” said Dr. Buell.