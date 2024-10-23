What is the ‘Canyon of Heroes' in New York City?: What to know about site of ticker-tape parades

New York City has been site of around 200 celebratory ticker-tape parades in history, many of them through the famed "Canyon of Heroes" in Lower Manhattan.

As of late, most of the parades have been dedicated to celebrating sports championships, with the last one of those honoring the 2019 U.S. women's World Cup team. The Giants were the last local sports team honored following a championship in 2011 and the Yankees in 2009.

In 2021, first responders and frontline workers were honored for their work during the COVID pandemic.

The Canyon of Heroes has become the iconic location for championship parades and celebrations in New York City.

Where is the 'Canyon of Heroes'?

The Canyon of Heroes runs on Broadway from the Battery to City Hall through the Financial District.

The parade route is marked with commemorative plates of major past parades.

Why is it called the Canyon of Heroes?

The stretch of Broadway in Lower Manhattan where ticker-tape parades is called that because of all the tall buildings and skyscrapers of the financial district that surround the honorees as they go up the street with confetti and ticker-tape surrounding them.

Who gets a ticker-tape parade?

It's not just winning sports teams that are honored with a party in Lower Manhattan.

Here's a list of some of the most notable honorees: