New York City shifts to ‘drought warning' amid dry conditions, lack of rain

New York City is shifting from a drought watch to a drought warning, city officials tell NBC New York.

The change is expected to be formally announced by the mayor and other city leaders at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The city is expected to announced new plans to combat the unusually dry conditions amid a continued lack of rain.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a drought watch this month and urged city residents to conserve water by taking shorter showers and fixing leaky faucets. But even with the voluntary measures, lower-than-normal rainfall since September has taken a toll on the city's sprawling network of upstate New York reservoirs.

More than 100 miles north of Manhattan, the Schoharie Reservoir was at less than a third of its capacity last week, exposing vast muddy flats as the water receded. Scenes were similar in the Catskill Mountains at the Ashokan Reservoir.

“The system overall is something that we are concerned about. ... The New York City system is at 63% capacity right now. Normally, we would be about 79% capacity. But inflows coming into the reservoir system are near record lows,” Paul Rush, who is in charge of water supply for the city Department of Environmental Protection, said Wednesday.

Rush, on a visit to the Schoharie Reservoir last week, said the water system needs a “significant shot of rain.”

The dry weather comes during the temporary shutdown of an upstate aqueduct for repairs. The Delaware Aqueduct, which usually supplies more than half of the city's water, was drained as part of a $2 billion project to address leaks.

Rush said the repair project was designed with points along the way during which agency officials could decide whether to continue work based on factors like supply levels and forecasts. One of those decision points is coming soon.

“It’s a possibility we may stop and get the Delaware Aqueduct turned back on to restore full access in the entire supply given these very, very dry conditions,” he said.