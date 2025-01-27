Mayor Eric Adams is out sick this week

New York City Mayor Eric Adams isn't feeling so hot these days, according to his administration.

The mayor, who just spent time in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration and had a personal meeting with the president-elect days before, will have a limited public schedule this week as he visits doctors and undergoes routine testing, spokesman Fabien Levy said Monday.

Levy said the Democrat would continue to communicate with staff "constantly" throughout the week to ensure city business continues uninterrupted.

Mayor Eric Adams is facing new scrutiny over his decision to attend President Trump's inauguration in D.C., ditching Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in NYC at the last minute. A day later, local leaders questioned his motive, while the mayor said his attendance was actually honoring Dr. King's legacy. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"New Yorkers can rest assured that their local government will continue to deliver for them every day as our committed workforce at City Hall, and more than 300,000 employees at dozens of city agencies, continue to show up on the important issues," Levy said.

He declined to elaborate on the nature of Adams' medical concerns.

"Like every other New Yorker, Mayor Adams has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on a particular day," Levy added.

Adams is scheduled to go on trial in April on charges that he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for political favors, including helping the Turkish officials resolve city approvals for a diplomatic building in Manhattan.