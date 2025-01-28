Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem swoops into NYC for ICE raids

Federal law enforcement officials from multiple agencies and their local partners swept into New York City early Tuesday to conduct U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in line with policy changes enacted by President Donald Trump.

During his first week in office, Trump signed 10 executive orders on immigration and issued a slew of edicts to carry out promises of mass deportations and border security. Some actions were felt immediately.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was in New York City Tuesday for the round-up.

"We are doing this right - doing exactly what President. @realDonaldTrump promised the American people - making our streets safe. Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it," Noem said in an early post on X.

Later, she posted video of an apparent arrest. Her department posted the same video, confirming the suspect was in custody on kidnapping, assault and burglary charges. He also had an outstanding warrant in Colorado.

The DEA's New York office also confirmed an arrest. It wasn't immediately clear how many were taken into custody as of Tuesday morning.

ICE said it made an average of 710 immigration arrests daily from Thursday through Monday, up from a daily average of 311 in a 12-month period through September under President Joe Biden. If that rate holds, it would surpass ICE's previous high mark set in the Obama administration, when daily arrests averaged 636 in 2013.

Numbers spiked starting Sunday and included highly publicized operations, including in Atlanta, Dallas and, most prominently, Chicago.

The Trump administration has highlighted participation of other agencies in ICE operations, a departure from Biden. They include the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — all part of the Justice Department — and the Homeland Security Department's Customs and Border Protection, which includes the Border Patrol.

Emile Bove, the acting deputy attorney general, observed arrests in Chicago on Sunday in a sign of the Justice Department's growing involvement.

Trump expanded arrest priorities to anyone in the country illegally, not just people with criminal convictions, public safety or national security threats and migrants stopped at the border. Still, some said it was business as usual for ICE — at least so far.

“There’s nothing unique about it,” said Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge and a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, a research and advocacy group that favors immigration restrictions.

He anticipates more enforcement in next few weeks and believes Congress will approve funding for up to 80,000 beds, about double the current level. ICE needs the space to hold people while any legal proceedings play out and while it arranges deportations.