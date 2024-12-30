Guardian Angels revive subway patrols following deadly Brooklyn arson

Adorned in their recognizable head-to-toe red, the Guardian Angels say they have resumed citizen patrols of New York City's subway system in the wake of a particularly violent death.

The volunteer patrol group, led by former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, will deploy teams of three across the transit system to move throughout the subway cars.

The Guardian Angels on patrol will conduct wellness checks on any homeless person they encounter and provide them water, if needed. They will also report any issues to the NYPD.

It's been years since the red-clad citizen group has been seen on the city's trains. The Guardian Angels were last seen patrolling subways in 2021 during a spike in violence against Asian New Yorkers.

Their return comes on the heels of the recent Brooklyn murder where authorities have said a sleeping woman was set on fire and died on an F train in Coney Island.

"Since then, hundreds of citizens have requested the return of the Guardian Angels to patrol the subways," the group claimed in their return announcement.

The mayor's office put out a statement seeking to downplay any alarms over recent subway crimes and tout his record on transit safety.

"The mayor surged 1,000 police officers per day into the subways, has brought down overall crime, and transit crime, delivering real action — not theatrics — but he knows there’s still more work to be done. Unlike others who only seek attention with meaningless stunts, Mayor Adams remains focused on real solutions," Mayor Eric Adams' office said Sunday.