New York City

Guardian Angels revive subway patrols following deadly Brooklyn arson

The citizen volunteer group was last seen patrolling New York City subways during 2021

By NBC New York Staff

Members of the Guardian Angels participate in a safety patrol at a subway stop for preventing crime June 11, 2021 in New York, New York. The citizen law enforcement group, formed in 1979 to help combat violence and crime on the city’s subway system, had stepped up their patrol due to the rising number of hate crimes against Asian communities after the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the city last year. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Getty

Adorned in their recognizable head-to-toe red, the Guardian Angels say they have resumed citizen patrols of New York City's subway system in the wake of a particularly violent death.

The volunteer patrol group, led by former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, will deploy teams of three across the transit system to move throughout the subway cars.

The Guardian Angels on patrol will conduct wellness checks on any homeless person they encounter and provide them water, if needed. They will also report any issues to the NYPD.

It's been years since the red-clad citizen group has been seen on the city's trains. The Guardian Angels were last seen patrolling subways in 2021 during a spike in violence against Asian New Yorkers.

Their return comes on the heels of the recent Brooklyn murder where authorities have said a sleeping woman was set on fire and died on an F train in Coney Island.

"Since then, hundreds of citizens have requested the return of the Guardian Angels to patrol the subways," the group claimed in their return announcement.

The mayor's office put out a statement seeking to downplay any alarms over recent subway crimes and tout his record on transit safety.

"The mayor surged 1,000 police officers per day into the subways, has brought down overall crime, and transit crime, delivering real action — not theatrics — but he knows there’s still more work to be done. Unlike others who only seek attention with meaningless stunts, Mayor Adams remains focused on real solutions," Mayor Eric Adams' office said Sunday.

New York City
