Dastardly duo acts as good Samaritans to scam NYC victims — making off with $500,000

A flat tire. Dropped money. In cases like these, the NYPD says a team of seemingly good Samaritans steps in to help, but with evil intentions — as the crime begins with a smile, and ends with a scam.

In the choreographed scheme, a victim who just withdrew cash from a Queens bank was stopped in her car at an intersection. That's when a man can be seen on camera using a tool to puncture her rear tire while the car’s in motion.

When the tire goes flat, another person pretends to help the driver — but instead, distracts her while another thief allegedly grabs money from inside the car.

"They’re throwing darts right where they want to hit bullseye or most likely to hit bullseye. They’re going into areas with an influx of jewelry stores. What they’re looking for is any vehicle, whether it’s a UPS vehicle or a personal vehicle," said NYPD Assistant Chief Jason Savino. "With this pattern this face comes with a promise. It comes with a rouse. It comes with a smile and that’s our concern. When you look at these individuals they come to assist."

The team was seen pulling off the same scam but in a different location. In Manhattan, a woman was seen on video dropping cash near a UPS truck.

That's when, according to Savino, she asks the driver for help. As that driver moved to help pick up the cash, her partner sneaks into the back of the truck.

"And the packages are gone," Savino told NBC New York.

Detectives are actively searching for the man and woman involved. The alleged ringleader has been arrested, but he's out on bail and suspected of still orchestrating the scam.

"We actually made an arrest on a male, 39, Brian Avila. And this individual we feel is orchestrating these incidents. This individual has been arrested eight times since May of 2024," Savino said. "This plays to the recidivism we are talking about. Eight arrests in the matter of seven months, all felonies. All for the same thing and he’s out and about on the streets right now."

Police said they can link the team to at least three incidents, making off with an eye-popping amount of money.

"Just shy of a half-million dollars taken. And once again, they like the good stuff: the Rolexes, the Audemars Piguet [watches], the Tiffany jewelry," said Savino.

A cash reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the alleged scammers.