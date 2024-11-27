This blue heeler is going to need some healing.

The balloon of Bluey, the beloved children's cartoon character, popped during inflation the day before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Spectators who came out to watch the balloons get inflated along Central Park West Wednesday afternoon said they heard a loud noise come from the air-filled Bluey just after 2 p.m. It was quickly found that part of Bluey had popped and was deflated, with a large hole in one of the paws.

Those who saw it happen described it as a loud pop, and then a gust of wind in their face. They also said parade volunteers or workers told them the balloon would be patched and ready to go for Thursday's spectacle.

What streets are closed for the balloon inflation and parade?

Central Park West will be closed from West 72nd Street to West 86th Street through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

West 72nd Street to West 85th Street will be closed from Central Park West to Columbus Avenue through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

The 79th Street Transverse will be closed through 12 p.m. on Thursday.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including: