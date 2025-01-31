New Jersey

Man charged with murdering 2 young children, mother in Jersey City apartment

A 31-year-old woman and her two children were found dead in their Jersey City apartment this week

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo, Romney Smith and NBC New York Staff

A 31-year-old man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and other crimes for allegedly stabbing a woman and her two young children to death in their Jersey City apartment, investigators said Friday.

Napoleon Romero-Anduray is also accused of unlawful possession of a weapon in the stabbing deaths early Thursday of 31-year-old mother Luisa Urbano and her kids, 9-year-old Juan Martin Urbano and his little sister, 5-year-old Diana Ramirez. The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Urbano's son was pronounced dead at a hospital about 40 minutes after the 911 call came in. His sister died an hour later. Their deaths are under investigation.

Romero-Anduray was also found in the apartment with injuries. He is being treated at Jersey Medical Center and is expected to survive. His relationship to the victims wasn't immediately clear.

Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

The prosecutor's office called the killings an act of domestic violence.

Neighbors, meanwhile, were in mourning.

"She was the mother...always with her kids. Can’t say a bad word about her," said a neighbor who only identified himself as James. "They all lived together, and it just sounds like something that happened all of a sudden."

Another neighbor, John Paredes, said, "They were just screaming and I hear the glass breaking."

