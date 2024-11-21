Suspect sought in Upper East Side attack of 84-year-old man: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for the man suspected of attacking an 84-year-old man on the Upper East Side earlier in November.

The victim was in front of 570 Park Avenue between East 62nd and East 63rd streets on Nov. 7 when he was assaulted by the suspect, according to police.

Police said the alleged attacked approached the victim and hit him on the right side of his head and shoulders before leaving the scene.

The unprovoked attack happened around 3:50 p.m. on that Thursday, the NYPD reported.

The victim did not know his attacker, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish 1-888-577-4782.