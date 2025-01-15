Shake Shack is coming to 30 Rock later this year

Rockefeller Center’s Under 30 Rock, a collection of day-to-night restaurants, bars, takeaway counters and shops under 30 Rockefeller Plaza, is set to welcome its latest addition, Shake Shack, later this year.

Known for its cooked-to-order 100% Angus beef burgers, antibiotic-free chicken, and hand-spun milkshakes, Shake Shack currently has 56 locations in the state of New York. This will be #No. 57.

“Rockefeller Center is one of New York and the world’s most iconic locations. We are thrilled to pair Shake Shack’s classic burgers, fries and shakes with our New York City roots, with the history and recent reimagination of Rock Center,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “We’re excited to be a part of a community that embodies the energy and spirit of this incredible city. We hope this Shack becomes a place for locals, visitors, and anyone looking to experience a taste of NYC.”

No official opening date has been set, but the company confirms it plans to open the store in 2025.

Situated next to the new Daily Provisions, Shake Shack joins an impressive lineup of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues that have established Rockefeller Center as one of New York’s most exciting dining destinations. In addition to the recent opening of Daily Provisions and forthcoming opening of Shake Shack, Under 30 Rock will add several new offerings in 2025, including Miznon, Naya, Madras Dosa, Lobel’s and more to be announced soon.