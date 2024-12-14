Morning routines for many on Manhattan's Upper West Side were thrown into chaos after a beloved bagel shop unexpectedly closed for good — despite having long lines extending out the front door daily.

After more than three decades in business, locals were stunned and disappointed to find Absolute Bagels on Broadway near West 108th Street had been shut down by the city's Heath Department following a failed inspection.

"This place is an institution. It’s great in the neighborhood," said David Spector. "Lines were crazy sometimes, they go to that corner around the corner."

But what wasn't great was how the shop scored during a health inspection Wednesday. Health inspectors called the bagel stop a public health hazard, and listed some of the many violations found inside — some of which would make even the most fervent bagel fan not want to eat there.

Among the violations found were rat droppings in the food prep, storage and service areas; sugar packets gnawed by rats; dead rodents found on glue traps; live roaches; and smoked salmon contaminated by condensate wastewater dripping onto food in the display case.

There were more than half a dozen violations in all. According to the Health Department's website, the shop accrued 67 points during the Dec. 11 inspection. For reference, anything more than 28 points earns a C letter grade from the department.

It wasn't even the first time Absolute Bagels had been shut down.

The Health Department said the shop had a history of noncompliance. It was forced to close in 2013 and 2017 for vermin infestation and unsanitary conditions. The shop reopened after the previous violations were corrected, but the Health Department said Friday it had not been contacted by the owner to begin the reopening process.

A staple since the 1990s with thousands of rave reviews, staff could be seen inside on Friday gutting the shop, dumping everything from cooking equipment to chairs in a dumpster outside.

"Literally people are walking up to it, knock on the door, saying what the heck is going on. They’re wondering why this place isn’t here," said Lorenzo Fanning.

The owner of Absolute Bagels did not wish to speak to NBC New York.