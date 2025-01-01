2 separate subway stabbings mark bloody New Year's Day in NYC

The first day of the new year got off to a bloody start in Manhattan following two violent attacks in the city's subway system, police confirmed Wednesday.

The first stabbing occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Morningside Heights. Police said a person stand on a southbound 1 train platform at the Cathedral Parkway–110th Street station was stabbed repeatedly.

According to officials, the victim suffered stab wounds to the head, arm and hip. Medics picked the injured person and rushed them over to St. Luke's Hospital.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red sweater, black jacket and black ski mask. The perpetrator is believed to have fled down Broadway.

A second stabbing was reported only 15 minutes later -- this one downtown. Police responded to 14th Street and 7th Avenue following an incident on a northbound 2 train.

In the second stabbing, police said a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back. The man was transported over to Bellevue Hospital; his condition wasn't immediately known.

The suspect in the second stabbing wore a black jacket, police said.

This story is developing.