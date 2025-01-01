Manhattan

2 separate subway stabbings mark bloody New Year's Day in NYC

Police were on the hunt Wednesday morning for two suspects responsible for separate stabbings in Manhattan

By NBC New York Staff

The first day of the new year got off to a bloody start in Manhattan following two violent attacks in the city's subway system, police confirmed Wednesday.

The first stabbing occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Morningside Heights. Police said a person stand on a southbound 1 train platform at the Cathedral Parkway–110th Street station was stabbed repeatedly.

According to officials, the victim suffered stab wounds to the head, arm and hip. Medics picked the injured person and rushed them over to St. Luke's Hospital.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a red sweater, black jacket and black ski mask. The perpetrator is believed to have fled down Broadway.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A second stabbing was reported only 15 minutes later -- this one downtown. Police responded to 14th Street and 7th Avenue following an incident on a northbound 2 train.

In the second stabbing, police said a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the back. The man was transported over to Bellevue Hospital; his condition wasn't immediately known.

The suspect in the second stabbing wore a black jacket, police said.

News

Louisiana 5 hours ago

10 killed, dozens injured after driver plows truck into New Orleans crowd

NYPD 2 mins ago

NYPD monitoring New Year's attack in New Orleans, says no specific threats to NYC

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanSubway violence
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us