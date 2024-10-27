Here's what to know about road closures around the Donald Trump MSG rally

With a campaign rally for Donald Trump and JD Vance scheduled for Sunday at Madison Square Garden, New York City officials are encouraging people traveling through the area to use the subways instead of driving.

A number of road closures will be in place around Madison Square Garden and Penn Station.

In addition to closures for car traffic, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said some roads in the immediate vicinity of MSG will also close to pedestrians.

Street closures for Trump campaign rally at MSG

There will be a handful of street closures surrounding the Garden that people should be aware of:

33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue

31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street

Interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon advised people to avoid the area if they don't need to be. The closures will be tough to get around, Donlon said Saturday.