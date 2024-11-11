7-year-old girl shot outside Starbucks in Harlem, law enforcement sources say

A 7-year-old girl was shot while riding her scooter on the sidewalk of a busy Harlem thoroughfare, according to law enforcement sources.

Gunfire rang out just before 3 p.m. Monday on West 145th Street near Bradhurst Avenue, close to the southern end of Jackie Robinson Park, police said. The girl was believed to be on her Razor scooter on the sidewalk outside of a Starbucks location when one of the bullets struck her in the stomach, sources told NBC New York.

She was rushed to Harlem Hospital by police, and while the extent of her injuries was not clear, the child is expected to survive, according to law enforcement sources. It was believed she was struck by a stray bullet and was not the intended target.

Multiple rounds were fired, leaving shell casings scattered on the sidewalk. It was not known was sparked the shooting.

Two people of interest were taken into custody for questioning in the aftermath of the shooting, law enforcement sources told News 4. There was no word on whether police were searching for any other individuals.

An ongoing investigation was in preliminary stages early Monday evening, police said.