Wildfires

Multiple brush fires break out at Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York | Chopper 4

At least two brush fires broke out at an upper Manhattan park, FDNY officials said, one of which was not yet under control as of Wednesday evening.

That fire was located inside Inwood Hill Park at West 218th Street, the fire department said. Crews were battling the flames after 5 p.m. as smoke poured into the sky, and officials described the scene as very active.

Just a few blocks south in the same park, another brush fire was under control just after 4 p.m. That blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m., with the FDNY receiving reports of smoke coming from the park.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Nearly four dozen fire personnel responded to the scene to battle the flames in the large brush area.

No injuries connected to either fire had been reported.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresManhattanFires
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us