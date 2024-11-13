Multiple brush fires break out at Inwood Hill Park in Manhattan

At least two brush fires broke out at an upper Manhattan park, FDNY officials said, one of which was not yet under control as of Wednesday evening.

That fire was located inside Inwood Hill Park at West 218th Street, the fire department said. Crews were battling the flames after 5 p.m. as smoke poured into the sky, and officials described the scene as very active.

Just a few blocks south in the same park, another brush fire was under control just after 4 p.m. That blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m., with the FDNY receiving reports of smoke coming from the park.

Nearly four dozen fire personnel responded to the scene to battle the flames in the large brush area.

No injuries connected to either fire had been reported.

Update: Brushfire still burning over significant part of Inwood Hill Park. Large FDNY operation underway, include marine vessels drawing water from river. Thankfully winds are not strong.



Public is advised to avoid the area, and nearby residents should keep windows closed. https://t.co/2PoVLxViCj — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) November 13, 2024