2 slashed on subway platform at Grand Central

Two people were slashed after an argument on a platform at Grand Central Station, authorities say.

One of the men was treated at the scene for cuts to his right arm after the incident on the northbound platform of the 4/5/6 line at the Manhattan hub around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The other was taken to a hospital with cuts to his left arm. He is expected to be OK.

The nature of the argument wasn't known.

Both men are in custody with charges pending, police said.