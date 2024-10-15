Child airlifted to hospital after suffering facial injuries in Long Island dog attack: Police

A young girl had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering facial injuries during a dog attack on Long Island that also left two adults hurt, according to police.

The attack occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, as officers responded to a home on Lantern Road in Hicksville after they were called about a dog bite. Once they arrived, the officers saw two dogs, two women and the young girl, Nassau County police said.

Both women suffered leg injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to police. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. The girl was airlifted to Cohens Children's Hospital for treatment of her facial injuries.

Police secured the dogs and animal control was called in order to assist with handling the animals.

No further details were released. An investigation was ongoing.