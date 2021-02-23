Retired NYPD Cop Once Assigned to Secure City Hall Accused of Pipe Attack on Capitol Police

What to Know A spokesperson for the New York FBI office said Thomas Webster surrendered Monday at the FBI's Hudson Valley office on charges filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. related to the Capitol riot

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office said Webster will appear in federal court in White Plains Tuesday; his attorney, James Monroe, declined comment

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early last month

The man who surrendered at the FBI’s Hudson Valley office Monday to face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege is a retired NYPD officer who had been assigned for a time to work perimeter security at City Hall and at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence, law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the investigation told News 4 Tuesday.

Thomas Webster, who is expected to appear in federal court in White Plains later in the day, is accused of using a pipe to attack Capitol Police that day, the officials said. Webster's attorney, James Monroe, declined to comment Tuesday.

The FBI had released an image, later identified by law enforcement officials as Webster, as part of their ongoing investigation into the violence last month.

New Photos: #FBIWFO is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying #145-AFO who made unlawful entry into the US Capitol & assaulted law enforcement on January 6th. If you have info on #145-AFO, call 1800CALLFBI or submit info to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu https://t.co/sX0CawLmee pic.twitter.com/BcKR9zxk8x — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 28, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early last month when a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Nearing two months after the siege, the FBI continues to make arrests throughout the country. Since the violent riot, a number of tri-state residents have been arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to the deadly event, including a New York City sanitation worker, the brother of a retired NYPD officer, an MTA worker and an Upper West Side community leader.