‘Nightmare neighbor' faces new charges tied to carrying knives around NYC building

A Brooklyn arson suspect and notorious "nightmare neighbor" was back in court again, this time on misdemeanor weapons charges tied to carrying long knives around the Ebbets Field Apartments, where his Black neighbors have long complained he has terrorized them because of their race

The judge instructed Attanasso's Legal Aid defense lawyer to refer his 68-year-old client for social work services and inquired about placing him on suicide watch.

The judge also raised concerns about Attanasso's demeanor in court on Sept. 9, after his most recent arrest on a felony hate crime charge for making terroristic threats to murder and burn his Black neighbors. Attanasso has pleaded not guilty to all charges he faces

A Brooklyn arson suspect and notorious "nightmare neighbor" was back in court again on Tuesday this time on misdemeanor weapons charges.

Steven Attanasso was back in front of a judge on the charges related to allegedly carrying long knives around the Ebbets Field Apartments, where his Black neighbors have long complained he has terrorized them because of their race.

During a hearing the prior afternoon, Criminal Court Judge Germaine Auguste instructed Attanasso's Legal Aid defense lawyer to refer his 68-year-old client for social work services and inquired about placing him on suicide watch.

Judge Auguste raised concerns about Attanasso's demeanor in court on Sept. 9, after his most recent arrest on a felony hate crime charge for making terroristic threats to murder and burn his Black neighbors.

On Tuesday, Auguste also denied a request by Legal Aid attorney Jack Brewer to take Legal Aid off the case and merge all of Attonasso's cases together under a different lawyer, already assigned to the more serious hate crime charge. Auguste said she wanted the Legal Aid Society to remain on the case for now, because she is aware they have "access to resources" and believes Attanasso would be "well served" by social services.

Police have taken Attanasso to a psychiatric hospital on several occasions since 2022, but his neighbors told the I-Team they were frustrated because each time, he would return home within a day or two with no longer-term mental health solution.

Attanasso has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remained in jail Tuesday. On Sept. 11, a different Brooklyn judge, Danny Chun, set bail at $50,000 and issued an order that would bar Attanasso from returning home. Morris Shamuil, the attorney representing him on the hate crime and harassment charges, told the judge his client posed no danger and was the victim of harassment by his neighbors.

Neighbors have said they are relieved that he is out of the building, at least for now.

"I was sleeping with a fire extinguisher next to my bed," said Tony Armstrong, one of Attanasso's 11th-floor neighbors.

The NYPD says Attanasso is their only suspect in an April 6th arson. Police say a cushion from inside Attanasso's apartment was lit on fire in the 11th floor hallway of 77 Sullivan Place. The suspicious fire took place just three days after a neighbor recorded Attanasso threatening to "turn his brown neighbors Black."

Roderick Coley, a 66-year-old veteran who lived near Attanasso on the 11th floor, died as a result of the fire, according to the NYC medical examiner who deemed Coley's death a homicide. So far, Attanasso has not been charged with arson nor with causing Mr. Coley's death. Law enforcement sources say because no eyewitnesses have come forward, there isn't enough evidence to move forward with arson charges.

Tenants told the I-Team they were outraged that despite calling 911 for a year and turning over numerous recordings of Attanasso's racist rants to detectives, they were forced to live in fear alongside Attanasso.

Efforts by building management, Fieldbridge Associates, to evict Attanasso for nonpayment of rent have also been unsuccessful. Housing Court records suggest Attanasso had failed to show up for a single hearing.

The I-Team was first to report the death of Mr. Coley, the fact that the fire had been declared an arson and the death a homicide, the long history of tenant calls to 911 for help, the videotaped threats, and the fact that the investigation had stalled. Tenants said it was especially painful to be enduring racist threats in a home that should have inspired pride, built on the soil of Ebbets Field, the place where baseball's Jackie Robinson broke the race barrier.

After the I-Team's reporting, the Brooklyn district attorney, NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams all vowed to refocus on the investigation. Adams visited the Ebbets Apartments and — accompanied by a member of his NYPD detail — even knocked repeatedly on Attanasso's door but he was not home.

After the I-Team reports, the NYPD finally hung CrimeStoppers signs in the halls asking any witnesses in the arson to come forward. The I-Team then aired videos showing Attanasso repeatedly ripping down those same signs.