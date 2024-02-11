NYC imposing 11 p.m. curfew at more migrant shelters after Times Square shooting

What to Know New York is expanding a curfew to additional migrant shelters. Mayor Eric Adams’ administration will impose an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 20 migrant shelters starting Monday, after initially placing the restrictions at four other locations

The 24 shelters now subject to the restrictions represent a fraction of the more than 200 facilities currently housing some 66,000 migrants

The expanded curfew comes after a spate of violence attributed to migrant shelter residents gained national attention in recent weeks

New York is expanding a curfew to additional migrant shelters after violent incidents attributed to migrant shelter residents gained national attention in recent weeks.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration will impose an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew at 20 migrant shelters starting Monday, after initially placing the restrictions at four other locations.

The curfew impacts about 3,600 migrants, with the largest of the emergency centers housing roughly 1,000 migrants in Long Island City, Queens. City officials initially placed a curfew on four shelters last month in response to neighborhood complaints.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The additional curfews come after a spate of migrant-related violence and crime has prompted increasingly dire rhetoric from city and police officials.

A 15-year-old teen from Venezuela was arrested Friday for opening fire in Times Square while fleeing from police after being stopped by security for suspected shoplifting. The shooting injured a tourist from Brazil.

A video showing a group of migrants brawling with police in Times Square last month also went viral and led to several arrests.

The total of 24 migrant shelters now subject to the restrictions represents a fraction of the more than 200 such facilities the city operates to house some 66,000 newly arrived asylum seekers. The city’s traditional homeless shelters have long had similar curfews.

A spokesperson for City Hall acknowledged the curfew practice, saying its implementation would allow for greater efficiency.

"Beginning this week, we will be instituting a curfew policy at our HPD emergency sites, in line with curfews already in place at traditional DHS shelters and NYCEM respite sites that serve migrants and longtime New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. This policy will allow for more efficient capacity management for migrants in the city’s care," the statement read.