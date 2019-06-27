Fourth NYPD Officer Dies by Suicide in the Last Three Weeks

New York City's top cop is asking members of the NYPD to seek help if they need it in the wake of the suicide deaths of two officers in less than 24 hours. David Ushery reports. (Published Friday, June 7, 2019)

What to Know A fourth NYPD officer has died by suicide in the last three weeks, authorities confirmed Thursday

The off-duty officer, a veteran cop assigned to the Bronx who has a wife and several children, shot himself at his Long Island home

Since the start of June a deputy chief, a senior detective and a patrol officer have also taken their own lives

A fourth NYPD officer has died by suicide in the last three weeks, escalating a recent crisis that has caused all levels of police leadership to speak out on the need for cops to look after their mental health and that of their colleagues.

Ofc. Kevin Preiss, a 24-year veteran assigned to the 50th Precinct in the Bronx who has a wife and several children, shot himself at his home on Long Island, law enforcement sources familar with the investigation told News 4 Thursday.

Frank Dowling, a psychiatrist and the medical advisor t