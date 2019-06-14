NYPD Officer Shoots Self in Staten Island

An NYPD officer suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Staten Island on Friday.

The officer's condition was not immediately clear.

Just last week, two senior, well-respected cops -- a deputy chief and a senior detective -- took their own lives.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.

