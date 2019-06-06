Search Underway for Missing NYPD Detective

What to Know A search is underway for missing NYPD homicide detective after his car was found near the Belt Parkway, law enforcement sources say

A search is underway for missing NYPD homicide detective after his car was found near the Belt Parkway, law enforcement sources say.

Police are asking the public's help in finding Det. Joseph Calabrese who was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday at Maimonides Medical Center.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC 4 Calabrese's car was found in the Plumb Beach section Thursday, but he has not been located.

Calabrese, 60, is described as being approximately 5'8" and bald.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 718-287-3231, 718-258-4400, 718-287-3239 or 800-577-TIPS.