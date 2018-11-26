Former NYC Teacher, Brother Admit They Tried to Build Bombs at Home - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
I-Team InvestigationsI-Team
MORE INVESTIGATIONS, MORE ANSWERS

SEND TIPS866-news244

Former NYC Teacher, Brother Admit They Tried to Build Bombs at Home

By Joe Valiquette

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Agents Arrest Twins Over Alleged Bomb Making Plot in NYC

    A former teacher at a Harlem charter school stockpiled bomb-making materials and paid students to break down fireworks to extract gunpowder for the explosives, authorities say. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Christian Toro, a former teacher at a Harlem high school, was trying to build bombs with his brother in their apartment, authorities say

    • They paid students at Christian Toro's Harlem school $50 an hour to break down fireworks and collect powder from them, the complaint says

    • The inquiry began when Christian Toro resigned from the school and his brother returned a school laptop with a bomb-making manual on it

    The New York City teacher and brother who were arrested earlier this year by the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force have pleaded guilty to explosives charges in Manhattan federal court. 

    Christian Toro, 28, a former high school teacher in Harlem, and his brother, Tyler Toro, 28, entered guilty pleas on charges of manufacturing and possessing a destructive device and conspiracy charges, prosecutors say.

    The brothers were arrested in February after authorities found a bomb-making manual on Christian Toro’s laptop, 30 pounds of chemicals and household materials used to create explosives in their apartment. Authorities also found a diary that referenced “operation flash” and a handwritten note that said “under the full moon the small ones will know terror.”

    Federal authorities said at the time of the arrests, the pair had been compiling the materials for several months but had not made any specific threats, completed any devices or chosen any targets.

    Neighbors Stunned Over Explosives Arrest of NYC Brothers

    [NY] Neighbors, Friends Stunned Over Explosives Arrest of NYC Brothers

    Christian Toro and his brother, Tyler Toro, were arrested by the FBI after authorities found a bomb-making manual on the teacher's school-issued laptop. Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

    Tyler Toro returned Christian Toro’s school-issued laptop following Christian’s resignation from the school in December 2017 in a separate case. A technical specialist at the school found a copy of a book providing instructions on how to assemble bombs causing school officials to notify the authorities.

    “As admitted in court today, Christian Toro and Tyler Toro sought to build a destructive device that could have caused great damage,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

    Both men are scheduled to be sentenced next March.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us