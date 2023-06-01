This NY Getaway Spot Earned a Place on List for Top US Small Towns

Summer vacation season has arrived, and if you're looking for some unique spots to spend your time off, this recent list could lend you a helping hand.

Conde Nast Traveler released a list of 11 small towns near big cities that could give city dwellers an option to spend some time away from their fast-paced home.

For those in NYC looking to explore, the article sheds light on Amangansett, New York.

You can arrive to this Long Island-small town two hours after you start driving from Manhattan. It's situated in the Hamptons, and Conde Nast says it features "a nice balance of beaches and seafood shacks, with rustic farm stands and a picturesque Main Street."

They also say Amangansett has boutiques and restaurants to check out, with both Airbnb and hotel options if you're in the mood for an overnight visit.

It's also not a far ride from Coopers Beach, in Southampton, which was just named one of the top five beaches in the U.S. for 2023. Just another reason to escape the hustle and grind of the city and get away for a weekend (or maybe a week).

For those looking to stay out there for a few days, there is some good news: There are more rentals available this summer than before, which has led to price cuts. Granted, it's still the Hamptons, so take that so-called price cut with a grain of salt, but still better than there not being enough supply to meet demand.

Amangansett also joins another Long Island town that was recently named as a travel destination. It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now Riverhead is having its own moment after it was named to Forbes' "Best Places to Travel" list back in February.

The magazine refers to the Suffolk County spot as a "historic town on the North Shore." It mentions the Long Island Aquarium (which boasts one of the largest all-living coral reef displays in the world), the supposedly famous 20-foot-tall "Big Duck" and the Jamesport Farm Brewery.

Here are the other small towns that made the cut, along with the cities that they are near: