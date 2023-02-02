travel

Long Island Town Lands on World's Best Travel List — and It's Not in the Hamptons

French Polynesia. Tasmania. The Seychelles. Riverhead, New York? Forbes seems to think they're all very worth a visit

By Pei-Sze Cheng

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now one Long Island community is having its own moment after it was named to a list that also includes the likes of the Azores, Curacao and French Polynesia.

Even to the residents of Riverhead, being named to Forbes' "Best Places to Travel" came as a bit of a surprise, to say the least.

"Oh my God, it’s unbelievable. My family has been here since 1920, they finally found us," said restaurant owner Anthony Meras, whose family has run a Main Street eatery for decades.

news Jan 17

Where Are the Safest Places to Travel in 2023? It Depends on How You Define ‘Safe'

news Jan 11

The 7 Cities You ‘Must Visit Before You Die,' According to 50 Travel Experts—Only One Is in the U.S.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Meras loves the town, but was stunned to see it make the list of 50 that features such exotic locales.

The magazine refers to the Suffolk County spot as a "historic town on the North Shore." It mentions the Long Island Aquarium (which boasts one of the largest all-living coral reef displays in the world), the supposedly famous 20-foot-tall "Big Duck" and the Jamesport Farm Brewery — which came as quite the surprise and delight to the brewery's owners.

"I was shocked to see our names were there, it was wonderful," said Melissa Caggiano, who runs Jamesport Farm Brewery with her partner, Anthony.

The brewery has craft beers, a food truck and live music in the summer. Come the fall, they attract thousands of visitors, but they were still stunned to be named in the magazine.

"When you’re speaking world-wide — yeah it’s a cool place to be, Riverhead and the east end of Long Island. But to be on the world stage was pretty shocking," said Anthony Caggiano.

Travelers are no longer looking for just creature comforts when they travel. Increasingly, they want mental health and wellness support. And hotel chains are stepping up, with additions to their amenities like meditation, sleep therapy and access to counseling sessions. NBCLX storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo explores this new trend.

The town has been going through a renaissance over the years, with the revitalization of their downtown and many farms and wineries that attract crowds

"It’s a great town, the last developing town on the east end. So they finally found us, I can’t believe it," said Meras. "And Forbes, too — I knew I was a Fortune 500 company."

The magazine doesn't detail how the locations were selected, but Forbes also noted the apple- and pumpkin-picking that Riverhead has to offer in the fall, plus the abundance of hotels in the area.

This article tagged under:

travelLong IslandSuffolk CountyForbes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us