These Are Your NYC Open Streets for 2023 (So Far)

What to know NYC released an initial list of nearly 160 Open Streets locations for 2023; more locations are being finalized for an anticipated post-July 1 launch, the city says

All activities are free and open to New Yorkers of all ages and abilities

There are three different kinds of Open Streets and each has different rules; here's a full breakdown of those categories plus a look at this year's list by borough

New York City officially revealed its list of 2023 Open Streets this weekend, identifying nearly 160 locations stretching almost 300 blocks across all five boroughs to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to enjoy their public space.

This year's list features more than two dozen new locations in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx and the Department of Transportation, which manages the annual program, says they're not done yet. Additional Open Streets locations are being finalized for an anticipated post-July 1 launch. In the meantime, here's what we know and how it all works.

The announcement came on the heels of an Earth Day that saw more than 100 NYC streets go car-free for five hours.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This year’s new Open Streets feature locations across the five boroughs, including in Bushwick & Brownsville, #Brooklyn; South Jamaica, #Queens; & Soundview, #theBronx. More Open Streets are being finalized, with anticipated launches on/after 7/1. Details: https://t.co/Cvz8Quf16F — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 22, 2023

3 Types of Open Streets

Open Streets hours are subject to change and may include setup and breakdown time, the city says. There are also three different kinds of Open Streets. Here's a breakdown of the categories, followed by a by-borough list of locations.

Full Closure: These Open Streets support multiple uses, including outdoor dining and community programming, along with other car-free activities. There's no parking and no vehicle access permitted when full closures are in effect. A 15-foot emergency lane must also remain clear at all times for emergency vehicle access.

Full Closure/School: These allow for public, private, and charter schools to support drop-off and pick-up operations as well as recess and outdoor learning. There's no parking and no vehicle access permitted when full closures are in effect. A 15-foot emergency lane must also remain clear at all times for emergency vehicle access.

Limited Local Access: These are streets designated for pedestrian and cyclist use and enjoyment. Local vehicle access is allowed for limited use. Drivers are advised to be extremely cautious and to drive 5 MPH or slower. No through traffic is permitted while Open Streets are in effect. Vehicles are allowed on the street only for the following cases: parking, picking up/dropping up, local deliveries, Access-A-Ride, emergency, utility and city service vehicles.

Fair warning: Alternate side parking rules DO apply when in effect, but drivers can move them back to their spots on a limited Open Street once that window is over.

A solar storm triggered the outburst of auroras in at least 30 states.

2023 NYC Open Streets by Borough

The Bronx

Open Street From To Type Location or Partner Alexander Avenue East 134 Street Bruckner Boulevard Full Closure Fridays 2 pm to 8 pm Saturdays 11 am to 8 pm Sundays 11 am to 8 pm Third Ave BID Beaumont Avenue Grote Street East 183 Street Full Closure: Schools Tuesdays 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm PS 32 The Belmont School Beck Street Leggett Avenue Avenue St John Full Closure Wednesdays 6 pm to 9:30 pm Salsa Stories East 148 Street Morris Avenue College Avenue Full Closure: Schools Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm PS 18X Evelyn Place Aqueduct Avenue East Grand Avenue Full Closure Mondays 11 am to 7 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 7 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 7 pm Thursdays 11 am to 7 pm Fridays 11 am to 7 pm Saturdays 11 am to 7 pm I AM MY COMMUNITY INC Harrod Place Westchester Avenue Morrison Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 8 am to 7 pm Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice Home Street Tinton Avenue Union Avenue Full Closure: SchoolsMondays 9 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 9 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 9 am to 2 pm Thursdays 9 am to 2 pm Fridays 9 am to 2 pm Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School Jennings Street Prospect Avenue Chisholm Street Full Closure Mondays 11 am to 7 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 7 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 7 pm Thursdays 11 am to 7 pm Fridays 11 am to 7 pm Saturdays 11 am to 7 pm Caldwell Enrichment Program Inc Longfellow Avenue Jennings Street Freeman Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 3 pm PS X811 Willis Avenue East 147 Street East 148 Street Full Closure Mondays 8:30 am to 6 pm Tuesdays 8:30 am to 6 pm Wednesdays 8:30 am to 6 pm Thursdays 8:30 am to 6 pm Fridays 8:30 am to 6 pm Saturdays 8:30 am to 6 pm Sundays 8:30 am to 6 pm

Open Street From To Type Location or Partner 18 Street 5 Avenue 4 Avenue Full Closure: SchoolsMondays 8:15 am to 3:35 pm Tuesdays 8:15 am to 3:35 pm Wednesdays 8:15 am to 3:35 pm Thursdays 8:15 am to 3:35 pm Fridays 8:15 am to 3:35 pm Hellenic Classical Charter Schools 4 Street Dead End 5 Avenue Full Closure Mondays 8 am to 10 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 10 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 10 pm Thursdays 8 am to 10 pm Fridays 8 am to 10 pm Saturdays 8 am to 10 pm Sundays 8 am to 10 pm Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District 5 Avenue Bergen Street Prospect Place Full Closure Saturdays 11 am to 10 pm Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District 5 Avenue Sterling Place Union Street Full Closure Saturdays 11 am to 10 pm Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District 5 Avenue President Street 5 Street Full Closure Saturdays 10 am to 11 pm Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District 5 Avenue 6 Street 8 Street Full Closure Saturdays 5 pm to 10 pm Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District 7 Street 4 Avenue 5 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm PS 118 82 Street Stillwell Avenue 24 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Tuesdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Wednesdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Thursdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Fridays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Hebrew Language Academy 2 Aitken Place Clinton Street Sidney Place Full Closure: Schools Mondays 11 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 3 pm Thursdays 11 am to 3 pm Fridays 11 am to 3 pm Mary McDowell Friends School Albemarle Road Mcdonald Avenue Dahill Road Full Closure: SchoolsMondays 8 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 3 pm Thursdays 8 am to 3 pm Fridays 8 am to 3 pm PS 230 Berry Street Broadway North 12 Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition (NBK OSCC) Beverley Road Church Avenue East 2 Street Full Closure Saturdays 10 am to 6 pm Sundays 10 am to 6 pm New York City Department of Transportation Buffalo Avenue Bergen Street St Marks Avenue Full ClosureSaturdays 11 am to 7 pm Society for the Preservation of Weeksville and Bedford to Stuyvesant History Chauncey Street Howard Avenue Saratoga Avenue Limited Local AccessSaturdays 10 am to 6 pm Chauncey Street Block & Tenants Association Columbia Street Woodhull Street Hamilton Avenue Full ClosureSaturdays 11 am to 10 pm Living Traditions Conselyea Street Graham Avenue Manhattan Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 9:30 am to 2:45 pm Tuesdays 9:30 am to 2:45 pm Wednesdays 9:30 am to 2:45 pm Thursdays 9:30 am to 2:45 pm Fridays 9:30 am to 2:45 pm PS 132 The Conselyea School Decatur Street Howard Avenue Saratoga Avenue Limited Local Access Saturdays 10 am to 8 pm DHS Block Association Graham Avenue Scholes Street Montrose Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 11 am to 11 pm Sundays 11 am to 11 pm Red Hook Initiative Hall Street Park Avenue Myrtle Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 7 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 7 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 7 pm Thursdays 8 am to 7 pm Fridays 8 am to 7 pm Saturdays 8 am to 7 pm Sundays 8 am to 7 pm Hall Street Block Association Hanover Place Fulton Street Livingston Street Full ClosureMondays 7:30 am to 5 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 5 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 5 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 5 pm Brooklyn RISE Charter School Hoyt Street Atlantic Avenue State Street Full Closure Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Atlantic Avenue Business Improvement District Jefferson Avenue Malcolm X Boulevard Patchen Avenue Limited Local Access Fridays 12 pm to 9 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 9 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm The 700 Jefferson Avenue Block Association Joralemon Street Furman Street Hicks Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8:30 am to 9 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 9 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 9 pm Thursdays 8 am to 9 pm Fridays 8 am to 9 pm Saturdays 8 am to 9 pm Sundays 8 am to 9 pm Willowtown Association Lexington Avenue Classon Avenue Grand Avenue Limited Local Access Saturdays 12 pm to 8 pm Sundays 12 pm to 8 pm The Brooklyn Bazaar Inc. Locust Avenue Coney Island Avenue East 12 Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 4 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 4 pm Thursdays 10 am to 4 pm Fridays 10 am to 1 pm Sundays 10 am to 2 pm Yeshivat Darchei Eres Montague Street Clinton Street Pierrepont Place Full Closure Saturdays 11:30 am to 6:30 pm Montague Street BID Newkirk Avenue Coney Island Avenue East 17 Street Full Closure Sundays 12 pm to 8 pm Flatbush Development Corporation North 15 Street Nassau Avenue Banker Street Full Closure Mondays 12 am to 11:59 pm Tuesdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Wednesdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Thursdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Fridays 12 am to 11:59 pm Saturdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Sundays 12 am to 11:59 pm North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition (NBK OSCC) Polhemus Place Carroll Street Garfield Place Limited Local Access Saturdays 10:30 am to 4:30 pm Polhemus Place Block Association Randolph Street Scott Avenue Gardner Avenue Full Closure Fridays 4 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Enlightenment Wines Rapelye Street Hicks Street Henry Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 3 pm PS 146 Brooklyn New School Reed Street Van Brunt Street Conover Street Full Closure Tuesdays 12 pm to 10 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 10 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 10 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 10 pm Hometown Bar B Que Ridge Boulevard 81 Street 82 Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10 am to 2:30 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 2:30 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 2:30 pm Thursdays 10 am to 2:30 pm Fridays 10 am to 2:30 pm Bay Ridge Preparatory School Sharon Street Olive Street Morgan Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 7 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm Sharon Street Block Association South Portland Avenue Dekalb Avenue Lafayette Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm Fort Greene Open Streets Coalition Summit Street Henry Street Hicks Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Tuesdays 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Wednesdays 12:30 pm to 2:30 am Thursdays 12:30 pm to 2:30 am Fridays 12:30 pm to 2:30 am Mary McDowell Friends School Thatford Avenue Belmont Avenue Dead End Full Closure Mondays 11 am to 6 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 6 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 6 pm Thursdays 11 am to 6 pm Brownsville Community Justice Center Tompkins Avenue Halsey Street Gates Avenue Full Closure Sundays 11 am to 8 pm Bridge Street Development Corporation Troutman Street St Nicholas Avenue Irving Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm Sundays 10 am to 10 pm Bushwick Foundation for Artists and Merchants Underhill Avenue Pacific Street St Johns Place Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 4 pm Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council Vanderbilt Avenue Atlantic Avenue Park Place Full Closure Fridays 4 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 11 am to 11 pm Sundays 11 am to 11 pm Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council Washington Street Front Street Water Street Full Closure Mondays 11 am to 9 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 9 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 9 pm Thursdays 11 am to 9 pm Fridays 11 am to 9 pm Saturdays 11 am to 9 pm Sundays 11 am to 9 pm Dumbo Business Improvement District Watkins Street Newport Street Riverdale Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10:15 am to 1:15 pm Tuesdays 10:15 am to 1:15 pm Wednesdays 10:15 am to 1:15 pm Thursdays 10:15 am to 1:15 pm Fridays 10:15 am to 1:15 pm PS/IS 184 Watkins Street Belmont Avenue Dead End Full Closure Mondays 11 am to 6 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 6 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 6 pm Thursdays 11 am to 6 pm Brownsville Community Justice Center West 12 Street Surf Avenue Dead End Full Closure Saturdays 12 pm to 6 am Alliance for Coney Island West 9 Street Henry Street Hicks Street Full Closure Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm Red Hook Initiative Willoughby Avenue Washington Park Washington Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 12 am to 11:59 pm Tuesdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Wednesdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Thursdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Fridays 12 am to 11:59 pm Saturdays 12 am to 11:59 pm Sundays 12 am to 11:59 pm

Open Street From To Type Location or Partner 9 Avenue West 14 Street West 15 Street Full Closure Wednesdays 2 pm to 10 pm Thursdays 2 pm to 10 pm Fridays 2 pm to 10 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 10 pm Sundays 12 pm to 10 pm Meatpacking District Management Association Academy Street Broadway Vermilyea Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8 am to 3:15 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 3:15 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 3:15 pm Thursdays 8 am to 3:15 pm Fridays 8 am to 3:15 pm Muscota New School Academy Street Broadway Vermilyea Avenue Full Closure Mondays 8 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 8 pm to 4 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 4 pm Thursdays 8 am to 4 pm Fridays 8 am to 6 pm Community League of the Heights Amsterdam Avenue West 106 Street Cathedral Parkway Full Closure Saturdays 10 am to 9 pm Sundays 10 am to 8:30 pm Columbus Amsterdam Business Improvement District Amsterdam Avenue Cathedral Parkway West 111 Street Full Closure Saturdays 10 am to 11 pm Sundays 10 am to 11 pm West 111th Street Block Association Avenue B East 6 Street East 14 Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition Avenue Of The Americas Spring Street Dominick Street Limited Local Access Mondays 9 am to 6 pm Tuesdays 9 am to 6 pm Wednesdays 9 am to 6 pm Thursdays 9 am to 6 pm Fridays 9 am to 6 pm Saturdays 9 am to 6 pm Sundays 9 am to 6 pm Hudson Square Business Improvement District Bleecker Street Mott Street Bowery Full ClosureWednesdays 5 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 5 pm to 11 pm Fridays 5 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 11 am to 11 pm Sundays 11 am to 11 pm Von Design Ltd Bond Street Lafayette Street Bowery Full Closure Mondays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Tuesdays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Fridays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 10 am to 11 pm Sundays 10 am to 11 pm il Buco Broome Street Allen Street Ludlow Street Limited Local Access Mondays 12 pm to 9 pm Tuesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 11 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm Lower East Side Partnership Canal Street Essex Street Orchard Street Full Closure Mondays 3 pm to 12 am Tuesdays 3 pm to 12 am Wednesdays 3 pm to 12 am Thursdays 3 pm to 12 am Fridays 3 pm to 12 am Saturdays 3 pm to 12 am Sundays 3 pm to 12 am Cervo's Christopher Street 7 Avenue South Waverly Place Full Closure Fridays 5 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Kettle of Fish Columbus Avenue Cathedral Parkway West 106 Street Full Closure Sundays 9 am to 6 pm Columbus Amsterdam Business Improvement District Columbus Avenue West 68 Street West 77 Street Full ClosureSundays 10 am to 8 pm Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District Duane Street Hudson Street West Broadway Full Closure Mondays 11:30 am to 10 pm Tuesdays 11:30 am to 10:30 pm Wednesdays 11:30 am to 10:30 pm Thursdays 11:30 am to 10:30 pm Fridays 11:30 am to 10:30 pm Saturdays 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm Sundays 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm KioRestaurant, LLC Duane Street West Broadway Hudson Street Full Closure Mondays 11 am to 10 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 10 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 10 pm Thursdays 11 am to 10 pm Fridays 11 am to 10 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Khe to Yo East 100 Street Park Avenue 3 Avenue Full Closure Fridays 5 pm to 10 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 8 pm Uptown Grand Central East 101 Street Park Avenue Lexington Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 12 pm to 8 pm Uptown Grand Central East 115 Street Pleasant Avenue 1 Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 5 pm to 10 pm Salsa Stories East 115 Street Park Avenue Park Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm Sundays 10 am to 5 pm Uptown Grand Central East 22 Street Lexington Avenue Park Avenue South Full Closure: Schools Mondays 9:30 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 9:30 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 9:30 am to 2 pm Thursdays 9:30 am to 2 pm Fridays 9:30 am to 2 pm The École East 4 Street Bowery 2 Avenue Full Closure Thursdays 4 pm to 9 pm Fourth Arts Block (aka FABnyc) East 7 Street Avenue A 1 Avenue Full Closure Mondays 4 pm to 11 pm Tuesdays 4 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays 4 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 4 pm to 11 pm Fridays 4 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Overthrow Hospitality East 82 Street Madison Avenue Park Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 3 pm Thursdays 8 am to 3 pm Fridays 8 am to 3 pm PS 6 East 89 Street 5 Avenue Madison Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 2 pm Thursdays 10 am to 2 pm Fridays 10 am to 2 pm Saint David's School East 90 Street 5 Avenue Madison Avenue Full Closure Wednesdays 2 pm to 6 pm Sundays 12 pm to 2 pm Church of the Heavenly Rest East 91 Street Park Avenue Madison Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10:30 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 10:30 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 10:30 am to 2 pm Thursdays 10:30 am to 2 pm Fridays 10:30 am to 2 pm The Dalton School East 91 Street Madison Avenue 5 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 3 pm Thursdays 8 am to 3 pm Fridays 8 am to 3 pm The Spence School East 92 Street 5 Avenue Madison Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 9 am to 2:30 pm Tuesdays 9 am to 2:30 pm Wednesdays 9 am to 2:30 pm Thursdays 9 am to 2:30 pm Fridays 9 am to 2:30 pm The Nightingale Bamford School East 93 Street Park Avenue Madison Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 3 pm Thursdays 8 am to 3 pm Fridays 8 am to 3 pm The Spence School Elizabeth Street Spring Street Prince Street Full Closure Mondays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Tuesdays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Fridays 4:30 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 11 am to 11 pm Sundays 11 am to 11 pm Peasant Forsyth Street Division Street East Broadway Full Closure Saturdays 9 am to 4 pm Chinatown BID Frederick Douglass Boulevard West 112 Street West 120 Street Full Closure Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Frederick Douglass Boulevard Alliance Gansevoort Street Hudson Street 10 Avenue Full Closure Wednesdays 2 pm to 10 pm Thursdays 2 pm to 10 pm Fridays 2 pm to 10 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 10 pm Sundays 12 pm to 10 pm Meatpacking District Management Association Hester Street Orchard Street Ludlow Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Tuesdays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Wednesdays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Thursdays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Fridays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm PS 42M Hester Street Mott Street Mulberry Street Full ClosureThursdays 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm Fridays 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm Saturdays 10:30 am to 11:30 pm Sundays 10:30 am to 11:30 pm Little Italy Merchants Association Hudson Boulevard East West 33 Street West 34 Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 5 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays 8 am to 5 pm Fridays 8 am to 5 pm Saturdays 12 am to 12 am Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance Hudson Boulevard East West 34 Street West 35 Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 5 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays 8 am to 5 pm Fridays 8 am to 5 pm Saturdays 8 am to 5 pm Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance Hudson Boulevard West West 35 Street West 36 Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 5 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays 8 am to 5 pm Fridays 8 am to 5 pm Saturdays 8 am to 5 pm Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance Hudson Boulevard West West 36 Street West 36 Street Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 5 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 5 pm Thursdays 8 am to 5 pm Fridays 8 am to 5 pm Saturdays 8 am to 5 pm Hudson Yards Hell's Kitchen Alliance Irving Place East 16 Street East 17 Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7 am to 4:20 pm Tuesdays 7 am to 4:20 pm Wednesdays 7 am to 4:20 pm Thursdays 7 am to 4:20 pm Fridays 7 am to 4:20 pm Washington Irving Educational Campus Jefferson Street East Broadway Madison Street Full Closure Thursdays 3 pm to 9 pm Fridays 3 pm to 10 pm Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm Sundays 10 am to 9 pm Office Ho Jonot La Salle Street Broadway Claremont Avenue Full Closure Thursdays 3:30 pm to 9 pm Morningside Area Alliance Lafayette Street Spring Street Kenmare Street Full Closure Mondays 12 pm to 11 pm Tuesdays 12 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 11 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11 pm Altamarea Group Little West 12 Street Washington Street 9 Avenue Full Closure Wednesdays 2 pm to 10 pm Thursdays 2 pm to 10 pm Fridays 2 pm to 10 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 10 pm Sundays 12 pm to 10 pm Meatpacking District Management Association Ludlow Street Stanton Street Rivington Street Limited Local Access Mondays 12 pm to 9 pm Tuesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 11 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm Lower East Side Partnership Mac Dougal Street West Houston Street King Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 5 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 5 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 5 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 5 pm Cooke School & Institute Morton Street 7 Avenue South Bleecker Street Full Closure Mondays 4:30 pm to 12 am Tuesdays 4:30 pm to 12 am Wednesdays 4:30 pm to 12 am Thursdays 4:30 pm to 12 am Fridays 4:30 pm to 12 am Saturdays 12 pm to 12 am Sundays 12 pm to 12 am Cara JECM LLC Mulberry Street Hester Street Broome Street Full Closure Thursdays 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm Fridays 4:30 pm to 11:30 pm Saturdays 10:30 am to 11:30 pm Sundays 10:30 am to 11:30 pm Little Italy Merchants Association Nassau Street Pine Street Wall Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Tuesdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Wednesdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Thursdays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Fridays 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Pine Street School Orchard Street Grand Street Delancey Street Limited Local Access Mondays 12 pm to 9 pm Tuesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 11 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm Lower East Side Partnership Peck Slip Water Street Pearl Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 4 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 4 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 4 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 4 pm Peck Slip School Pell Street Mott Street Bowery Full Closure Saturdays 9 am to 11:59 pm Sundays 9 am to 9 pm Chinatown BID Rivington Street Allen Street Eldridge Street Full Closure Tuesdays 5 pm to 10 pm Wednesdays 5 pm to 10 pm Thursdays 5 pm to 10 pm Fridays 10 am to 11:45 pm Saturdays 10 am to 11:45 pm Sundays 10 am to 10 pm SONNYBOY Rivington Street Allen Street Ludlow Street Limited Local Access Mondays 12 pm to 9 pm Tuesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 11 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm Lower East Side Partnership Rivington Street Eldridge Street Forsyth Street Limited Local Access Mondays 5 pm to 11 pm Tuesdays 5 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays 5 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 5 pm to 11 pm Fridays 4 pm to 11:30 pm Saturdays 4 pm to 11:30 pm Sundays 4 pm to 11 pm JADIS Spring Street Sullivan Street Thompson Street Full Closure Tuesdays 4 pm to 11 pm Wednesdays 3 pm to 11 pm Thursdays 3 pm to 11 pm Fridays 3 pm to 12 am Saturdays 11 am to 12 am Sundays 11 am to 11 pm St Tropez Soho Spring Street Thompson Street West Broadway Full Closure Mondays 10 am to 10 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 10 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 10 pm Thursdays 10 am to 11 pm Fridays 10 am to 11 pm Saturdays 10 am to 11 pm Sundays 10 am to 11 pm RDK Restaurant Corp dba Bistro Les Amis Stanton Street Allen Street Ludlow Street Limited Local Access Mondays 12 pm to 9 pm Tuesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Wednesdays 12 pm to 9 pm Thursdays 12 pm to 11 pm Fridays 12 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 11 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm Lower East Side Partnership Stanton Street Essex Street Norfolk Street Full Closure Sundays 11 am to 6 pm More Gardens Fund Stone Street Hanover Square Coenties Alley Full Closure Mondays 10 am to 11 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 11 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 11 pm Thursdays 10 am to 11 pm Fridays 10 am to 11 pm Saturdays 10 am to 11 pm Sundays 10 am to 11 pm Stone Street Community Association Suffolk Street Rivington Street Delancey Street Full Closure Sundays 2 pm to 7 pm Salsa Stories Washington Place Barrow Street Avenue Of The Americas Full Closure: Schools Mondays 11:10 am to 1:10 pm Tuesdays 11:10 am to 1:10 pm Wednesdays 11:10 am to 1:10 pm Thursdays 11:10 am to 1:10 pm Fridays 11:10 am to 1:10 pm Academy of St. Joseph Waverly Place 7 Avenue South Christopher Street Full Closure Thursdays 11 am to 11 pm Fridays 11 am to 11 pm Saturdays 9 am to 11 pm Sundays 9 am to 11 pm Jeffrey's Grocery West 103 Street Riverside Drive Broadway Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm The W103 Open Streets Community Coalition West 120 Street Lenox Avenue Mt Morris Park West Limited Local Access Mondays 10 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 8 pm Thursdays 10 am to 8 pm Fridays 10 am to 10 pm Saturdays 10 am to 10 pm Sundays 10 am to 8 pm 120 Marcus Meets Malcolm West 128 Street Frederick Douglass Boulevard St Nicholas Avenue Full Closure Tuesdays 10 am to 5 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 5 pm Harlem Mothers SAVE West 13 Street Hudson Street Washington Street Full Closure Wednesdays 2 pm to 10 pm Thursdays 2 pm to 10 pm Fridays 2 pm to 10 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 10 pm Sundays 12 pm to 10 pm Meatpacking District Management Association West 141 Street Amsterdam Avenue Hamilton Place Full Closure Fridays 2 pm to 8:30 pm Harlem One Stop Inc West 142 Street 5 Avenue Chisum Place Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 2 pm Thursdays 10 am to 2 pm Fridays 10 am to 2 pm Global Community Charter School West 158 Street Broadway Amsterdam Avenue Full Closure Mondays 11:30 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 11:30 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 11:30 am to 2 pm Thursdays 11:30 am to 2 pm Fridays 11:30 am to 2 pm Community Health Academy of the Heights West 159 Street Amsterdam Avenue Broadway Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 4 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 4 pm Thursdays 9 am to 4 pm Fridays 8 am to 4 pm Community League of the Heights West 164 Street Edgecombe Avenue Amsterdam Avenue Full Closure Mondays 8 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 4 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 4 pm Thursdays 8 am to 4 pm Fridays 8 am to 4 pm Community League of the Heights West 18 Street 9 Avenue 8 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 7 am to 4 pm Wednesdays 7 am to 4 pm Thursdays 7 am to 4 pm Fridays 7 am to 4 pm Bayard Rustin Educational Campus West 182 Street Amsterdam Avenue Audubon Avenue Full Closure: Schools Wednesdays 8 am to 5 pm Fridays 8 am to 10:34 pm Futures Ignite West 196 Street Broadway Ellwood Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 11 am to 3:15 pm Tuesdays 11 am to 3:15 pm Wednesdays 11 am to 3:15 pm Thursdays 11 am to 3:15 pm Fridays 11 am to 3:15 pm City College Academy of the Arts West 21 Street 9 Avenue 10 Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm West 21 Street Open Street Coalition West 22 Street 8 Avenue 7 Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 10 am to 4 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 4 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 4 pm Thursdays 10 am to 4 pm Fridays 10 am to 4 pm Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm Sundays 10 am to 4 pm Chelsea West 200 Block Association West 74 Street Columbus Avenue Central Park West Full Closure: Schools Mondays 9:30 am to 2 pm Tuesdays 9:30 am to 2 pm Wednesdays 9:30 am to 2 pm Thursdays 9:30 am to 2 pm Fridays 9:30 am to 2 pm The Parkside School West 75 Street West End Avenue Riverside Drive Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10 am to 3:45 pm Tuesdays 10 am to 3:45 pm Wednesdays 10 am to 3:45 pm Thursdays 10 am to 3:45 pm Fridays 10 am to 3:45 pm Manhattan Day School

136 Street 58 Avenue 58 Road Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8:30 am to 1:45 pm Tuesdays 8:30 am to 1:45 pm Wednesdays 8:30 am to 1:45 pm Thursdays 8:30 am to 1:45 pm Fridays 8:30 am to 1:45 pm PS 120 Queens 141 Road 225 Street 224 Street Full Closure Saturdays 8 am to 11:30 pm Sundays 8 am to 11:30 pm COMMUNITY HEALTH & ECONOMIC CORPORATION 141 Street 109 Avenue Lakewood Avenue Full Closure Saturdays 12 pm to 11:59 pm Sundays 12 pm to 11:59 pm Jamrock Jerk 205 Street 32 Avenue 33 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10:30 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 10:30 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 10:30 am to 3 pm Thursdays 10:30 am to 3 pm Fridays 10:30 am to 3 pm PS 159Q 214 Lane 34 Avenue 35 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Tuesdays 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Wednesdays 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Thursdays 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Fridays 10:30 am to 5:30 pm PS 41Q The Crocheron School 29 Street Skillman Avenue 47 Avenue Full Closure Wednesdays 6 am to 5 pm LaGuardia Community College 31 Avenue 33 Street 35 Street Full Closure Saturdays 12 pm to 8 pm Sundays 12 pm to 8 pm 31st Ave Open Street Collective 34 Avenue 69 Street Junction Boulevard Limited Local Access Mondays 7 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 7 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 7 am to 8 pm Thursdays 7 am to 8 pm Fridays 7 am to 8 pm Saturdays 7 am to 8 pm Sundays 7 am to 8 pm 34th Avenue Open Streets Coalition 46 Street Queens Boulevard Greenpoint Avenue Limited Local Access Mondays 8 am to 8 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 8 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 8 pm Thursdays 8 am to 8 pm Fridays 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays 8 am to 8 pm Sundays 8 am to 8 pm Sunnyside District Management Association, Inc. 65 Drive 69 Place 70 Street Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Tuesdays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Wednesdays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Thursdays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm Fridays 7:45 am to 2:45 pm PS/IS 128 72 Street Woodside Avenue 43 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 2:30 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 2:30 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 2:30 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 2:30 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 2:30 pm PS 012 84 Avenue 168 Street 164 Place Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School 94 Street 55 Avenue 56 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 3 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 3 pm PS 13Q Barton Avenue 149 Place 150 Street Full Closure Mondays 9 am to 9 pm Tuesdays 9 am to 9 pm Wednesdays 9 am to 9 pm Thursdays 9 am to 9 pm Fridays 9 pm to 11 pm Saturdays 9 am to 11 pm Sundays 9 am to 9 pm Asian American Federation Catalpa Avenue Woodward Avenue Onderdonk Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 8 am to 3 pm Tuesdays 8 am to 3 pm Wednesdays 8 am to 3 pm Thursdays 8 am to 3 pm Fridays 8 am to 3 pm St. Matthias Catholic Academy Gleane Street Britton Avenue Elmhurst Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:40 am to 2:30 pm Tuesdays 7:40 am to 2:30 pm Wednesdays 7:40 am to 2:30 pm Thursdays 7:40 am to 2:30 pm Fridays 7:40 am to 2:30 pm PS 89Q The Jose Peralta School of Dreamers Inwood Street Glassboro Avenue 110 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 10:30 am to 1:50 pm Tuesdays 10:30 am to 1:50 pm Wednesdays 10:30 am to 1:50 pm Thursdays 10:30 am to 1:50 pm Fridays 10:30 am to 1:50 pm PS 160 to Walter Francis Bishop Justice Avenue 54 Avenue 55 Avenue Full Closure: Schools Mondays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Tuesdays 7 am to 4:30 pm Wednesdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Thursdays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Fridays 7:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Queens Academy Murdock Avenue 180 Street Dead End Full Closure Mondays 9 am to 10 pm Tuesdays 9 am to 10 pm Wednesdays 9 am to 10 pm Thursdays 9 am to 10 pm Fridays 9 am to 10 pm Saturdays 9 am to 10 pm Sundays 9 am to 10 pm Addisleigh Park Civic Organization Woodside Avenue 76 Street 79 Street Full Closure Fridays 4 pm to 9 pm Saturdays 12 pm to 9 pm Sundays 12 pm to 9 pm Thai Community USA NYC