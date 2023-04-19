100+ NYC Streets Go Car-Free This Saturday: Your Earth Day Extravaganza Guide

What to know This Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., NYC will celebrate its annual event Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day by making more than 100 streets available to pedestrians and cyclists, no cars

New York City will once again celebrate Earth Day in a special way.

This Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New York City will hold its annual event Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day. More than 100 streets will be closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians, cyclists and local businesses to enjoy the roadways for a full five hours with no concern for cars.

First launched in 2016, Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day originally converted select Manhattan streets into public plazas. Nowadays, the event has expanded to locations throughout the five boroughs, connecting open streets, plazas and accessing over 1,000 miles of New York City's bike network.

Earth Day programming includes activities, workshops and shows open to the public. People will enjoy activities from dance and music, classes, games, educational workshops and more. (Obtenga todos los detalles en español aquí.)

Here's a searchable map from the Department of Transportation, which is organizing the extravaganza. (Or just look at the list below to make it even easier.)

Free Citi Bike for 30 minutes

Through the support of Lyft, Citi Bike will offer free unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike on Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day. All riders may take advantage of the offer by using the promo code CARFREE23 in the Citi Bike app.

These streets will be open only for pedestrians

While more than 100 streets will be shut down to vehicular traffic, only some will feature special activities. We've got those signature locations for you, as well as the breakout by borough. Get more info and see the full list here.

Signature Locations

The Bronx

Jennings Open Street Jennings Street from Prospect Avenue to Chisolm Street, Bronx. With Caldwell Enrichment Program, Inc.



Bankers Anchor : North 15 Street from Banker Street to Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn. With North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.

Bedford Slip Open Street Bedford Avenue from Lorimer Street to Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn. With North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.



Berry Open Street Berry Street from Broadway to North 12 Street, Brooklyn. With North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.



Beverly Road Open Street Beverly Road from East 2 Street to Church Avenue, Brooklyn. With NYC DOT.



Graham Avenue South Open Street Graham Avenue from Scholes Street to Meserole Street, Brooklyn. With Pizzette LLC.



Knickerbocker Plaza Myrtle Avenue from Knickerbocker Avenue to Greene Avenue, Brooklyn. With The Horticultural Society of New York.



Myrtle Wyckoff Plaza Wyckoff Avenue from Myrtle Avenue to Gates Avenue, Brooklyn. With The Horticultural Society of New York



Underhill Plaza Underhill Avenue from Pacific Street to Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn. With Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council



Vanderbilt Avenue Open Street Vanderbilt Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Park Place, Brooklyn. With Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council



115th Street Open Street (at Park Avenue) 115 Street at Park Avenue, Manhattan. With Uptown Grand Central



120th Street Open Street 120 Street from Malcolm X Boulevard to Mount Morris Park West, Manhattan. With 120 Marcus conoce a Malcolm, Inc.



Avenue B Open Street Avenue B from East 7 Street to East 9 Street, Manhattan. With Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition



Cooper Square Plaza (at Cooper Square) Bowery at Cooper Square, Manhattan. With Grace Church School.



Forsyth Street Open Street Forsyth Street from Division Street to East Broadway, Manhattan. With Chinatown BID.



Johnny Hartman Plaza Hamilton Place from 143 Street to Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan. With The Brotherhood Sister Sol



141st Street Open Street 141 Street from 109 Avenue to Lakewood Avenue, Queens. With Chae Corp



31st Ave Open Street 31 Avenue from 33 Street to 35 Street, Queens. With 31st Avenue Open Street Collective



34th Avenue Open Street Avenida 34 desde la calle 92 hasta la calle 93, Queens. Con 34 Avenue Open Streets Coalition



34th Avenue Open Street 34 Avenue from 73 Street to 74 Street, Queens. With 34th Ave Linear Park



Beach 21st Street Plaza Beach 21 Street from Mott Avenue to Cornaga Avenue, Queens. With REMA 4 US, INC.



Bliss Plaza (46 Street) Queens Boulevard at 46 Street, Queens. With Sunnyside Shines BID



Lowery Plaza (40 Street) Queens Boulevard at 40 Street, Queens. With Sunnyside Shines BID

