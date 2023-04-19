100+ NYC Streets Go Car-Free This Saturday: Your Earth Day Extravaganza Guide

What to know
- This Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., NYC will celebrate its annual event Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day by making more than 100 streets available to pedestrians and cyclists, no cars
- Programming includes activities, workshops and shows open to the public. People will enjoy activities from dance and music, classes, games, educational workshops and more
- Through the support of Lyft, Citi Bike will offer free unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike. All riders may take advantage of the offer by using the promo code CARFREE23 in the Citi Bike app.
New York City will once again celebrate Earth Day in a special way.
This Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New York City will hold its annual event Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day. More than 100 streets will be closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians, cyclists and local businesses to enjoy the roadways for a full five hours with no concern for cars.
First launched in 2016, Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day originally converted select Manhattan streets into public plazas. Nowadays, the event has expanded to locations throughout the five boroughs, connecting open streets, plazas and accessing over 1,000 miles of New York City's bike network.
Earth Day programming includes activities, workshops and shows open to the public. People will enjoy activities from dance and music, classes, games, educational workshops and more. (Obtenga todos los detalles en español aquí.)
Here's a searchable map from the Department of Transportation, which is organizing the extravaganza. (Or just look at the list below to make it even easier.)
Free Citi Bike for 30 minutes
These streets will be open only for pedestrians
While more than 100 streets will be shut down to vehicular traffic, only some will feature special activities. We've got those signature locations for you, as well as the breakout by borough. Get more info and see the full list here.
Signature Locations
- Willis Avenue: The Bronx
- East 147 Street to East 148 Street, Bronx.
- With Third Avenue Business Improvement District
- Troutman Street: Brooklyn
- St. Nicholas Avenue to Irving Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With Bushwick Foundation for Artists and Merchants
- Dyckman Street: Manhattan
- Broadway to La Marina, Manhattan.
- With Dyckman Gardens.
- St. Nicholas Avenue: Manhattan
- West 181 Street to West 190 Street, Manhattan.
- With Washington Heights Business Improvement District
- Broadway: Manhattan
- East 17 Street to West 42 Street, Manhattan.
- With Times Square Alliance, 34th Street Partnership, Flatiron NoMad Partnership, Union Square Partnership.
- Woodside Avenue: Queens
- 76 Street to 79 Street, Queens.
- With Thai Community USA
- Minthorne Street: Staten Island
- Bay Street to Victory Boulevard, Staten Island.
- With Anguili Group and Staten Island Chamber of Commerce
The Bronx
- Jennings Open Street
- Jennings Street from Prospect Avenue to Chisolm Street, Bronx.
- With Caldwell Enrichment Program, Inc.
Brooklyn
- Bankers Anchor:
- North 15 Street from Banker Street to Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.
- Bedford Slip Open Street
- Bedford Avenue from Lorimer Street to Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.
- Berry Open Street
- Berry Street from Broadway to North 12 Street, Brooklyn.
- With North Brooklyn Open Streets Community Coalition.
- Beverly Road Open Street
- Beverly Road from East 2 Street to Church Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With NYC DOT.
- Graham Avenue South Open Street
- Graham Avenue from Scholes Street to Meserole Street, Brooklyn.
- With Pizzette LLC.
- Knickerbocker Plaza
- Myrtle Avenue from Knickerbocker Avenue to Greene Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With The Horticultural Society of New York.
- Myrtle Wyckoff Plaza
- Wyckoff Avenue from Myrtle Avenue to Gates Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With The Horticultural Society of New York
- Underhill Plaza
- Underhill Avenue from Pacific Street to Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn.
- With Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council
- Vanderbilt Avenue Open Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Park Place, Brooklyn.
- With Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council
Manhattan
- 115th Street Open Street (at Park Avenue)
- 115 Street at Park Avenue, Manhattan.
- With Uptown Grand Central
- 120th Street Open Street
- 120 Street from Malcolm X Boulevard to Mount Morris Park West, Manhattan.
- With 120 Marcus conoce a Malcolm, Inc.
- Avenue B Open Street
- Avenue B from East 7 Street to East 9 Street, Manhattan.
- With Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition
- Cooper Square Plaza (at Cooper Square)
- Bowery at Cooper Square, Manhattan.
- With Grace Church School.
- Forsyth Street Open Street
- Forsyth Street from Division Street to East Broadway, Manhattan.
- With Chinatown BID.
- Johnny Hartman Plaza
- Hamilton Place from 143 Street to Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan.
- With The Brotherhood Sister Sol
Queens
- 141st Street Open Street
- 141 Street from 109 Avenue to Lakewood Avenue, Queens.
- With Chae Corp
- 31st Ave Open Street
- 31 Avenue from 33 Street to 35 Street, Queens.
- With 31st Avenue Open Street Collective
- 34th Avenue Open Street
- Avenida 34 desde la calle 92 hasta la calle 93, Queens.
- Con 34 Avenue Open Streets Coalition
- 34th Avenue Open Street
- 34 Avenue from 73 Street to 74 Street, Queens.
- With 34th Ave Linear Park
- Beach 21st Street Plaza
- Beach 21 Street from Mott Avenue to Cornaga Avenue, Queens.
- With REMA 4 US, INC.
- Bliss Plaza (46 Street)
- Queens Boulevard at 46 Street, Queens.
- With Sunnyside Shines BID
- Lowery Plaza (40 Street)
- Queens Boulevard at 40 Street, Queens.
- With Sunnyside Shines BID
- Rockaway Beach Boulevard
- On Rockaway Beach Boulevard from Beach 59 Street to Beach 56 Place, Queens.
- With RISE Rockaway Bike Bonanza (10 am to 2:30 pm)