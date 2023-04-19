Earth Day

100+ NYC Streets Go Car-Free This Saturday: Your Earth Day Extravaganza Guide

More than 100 streets will be car-free, open only to pedestrians and cyclists, for five hours on Saturday, April 22 -- and there will be a ton of things to do in every borough

By SANDRA ESCALLÓN and TELEMUNDO 47

What to know

  • This Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., NYC will celebrate its annual event Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day by making more than 100 streets available to pedestrians and cyclists, no cars
  • Programming includes activities, workshops and shows open to the public. People will enjoy activities from dance and music, classes, games, educational workshops and more
  • Through the support of Lyft, Citi Bike will offer free unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike. All riders may take advantage of the offer by using the promo code CARFREE23 in the Citi Bike app.

New York City will once again celebrate Earth Day in a special way.

This Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New York City will hold its annual event Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day. More than 100 streets will be closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians, cyclists and local businesses to enjoy the roadways for a full five hours with no concern for cars.

First launched in 2016, Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day originally converted select Manhattan streets into public plazas. Nowadays, the event has expanded to locations throughout the five boroughs, connecting open streets, plazas and accessing over 1,000 miles of New York City's bike network.

Earth Day programming includes activities, workshops and shows open to the public. People will enjoy activities from dance and music, classes, games, educational workshops and more. (Obtenga todos los detalles en español aquí.)

Here's a searchable map from the Department of Transportation, which is organizing the extravaganza. (Or just look at the list below to make it even easier.)

Free Citi Bike for 30 minutes

Through the support of Lyft, Citi Bike will offer free unlimited 30-minute rides on a classic Citi Bike on Open Streets: Car-Free Earth Day. All riders may take advantage of the offer by using the promo code CARFREE23 in the Citi Bike app.

These streets will be open only for pedestrians

While more than 100 streets will be shut down to vehicular traffic, only some will feature special activities. We've got those signature locations for you, as well as the breakout by borough. Get more info and see the full list here.

Signature Locations

The Bronx

  • Jennings Open Street
    • Jennings Street from Prospect Avenue to Chisolm Street, Bronx.
    • With Caldwell Enrichment Program, Inc.

Brooklyn

  • Beverly Road Open Street
    • Beverly Road from East 2 Street to Church Avenue, Brooklyn.
    • With NYC DOT.
  • Graham Avenue South Open Street
    • Graham Avenue from Scholes Street to Meserole Street, Brooklyn.
    • With Pizzette LLC.

Manhattan

  • 115th Street Open Street (at Park Avenue)
  • Cooper Square Plaza (at Cooper Square)
  • Forsyth Street Open Street
    • Forsyth Street from Division Street to East Broadway, Manhattan.
    • With Chinatown BID.

Queens

  • 141st Street Open Street
    • 141 Street from 109 Avenue to Lakewood Avenue, Queens.
    • With Chae Corp
  • Beach 21st Street Plaza
    • Beach 21 Street from Mott Avenue to Cornaga Avenue, Queens.
    • With REMA 4 US, INC.
