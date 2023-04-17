Community

NYC's Summer Rising Enrollment is Now Open, With Some Big Changes: What to Know

Applications opened on Monday with the deadline quickly approaching to sign up for this student summer enrichment program

By Emmy Beck-Aden

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The enrollment portal opened Monday and will remain open until May 1.
  • This year, the “process will no longer be first-come, first-served.” Instead, families who apply will rank their preferences for multiple options. 
  • Equity will also play a key role in the placements, focusing on the needs of students in “temporary housing, foster care, 12-month Individualized Education Program (IEP) programs” and more.

New York City-based students can now enroll for Summer Rising 2023, and there’s a change to how the applications will be processed.

The enrollment portal opened Monday and will remain open until May 1. But this year, the first come-first served approach is no more. Instead, families who apply will rank their preferences for multiple options. 

Equity will also play a key role in the placements, focusing on the needs of students in “temporary housing, foster care, 12-month Individualized Education Program (IEP) programs” and more.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I’m proud that we are doubling down on our commitment to supporting our most vulnerable students, and am looking forward to yet another fun and enriching summer," said NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks

This program, a partnership between the New York City Public Schools and the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), is open for students who attend a school in the city who are in kindergarten through eighth grade as of the 2022-2023 school year. 

The in-person days will include “academic and enrichment programming,” with breakfast, lunch and snack for the students each day.

News

China 11 hours ago

2 Arrested for Allegedly Operating Illegal Chinese ‘Police Station' in NYC

news 8 hours ago

Rep. George Santos, Who Admitted Lying About His Resume, Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

After the applications close, families will receive the placement confirmation for their student via email around one week later.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CommunityNew YorkNew York CitySchoolsEducation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us