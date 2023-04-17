NYC's Summer Rising Enrollment is Now Open, With Some Big Changes: What to Know

What to Know The enrollment portal opened Monday and will remain open until May 1.

This year, the “process will no longer be first-come, first-served.” Instead, families who apply will rank their preferences for multiple options.

Equity will also play a key role in the placements, focusing on the needs of students in “temporary housing, foster care, 12-month Individualized Education Program (IEP) programs” and more.

New York City-based students can now enroll for Summer Rising 2023, and there’s a change to how the applications will be processed.

The enrollment portal opened Monday and will remain open until May 1. But this year, the first come-first served approach is no more. Instead, families who apply will rank their preferences for multiple options.

Equity will also play a key role in the placements, focusing on the needs of students in “temporary housing, foster care, 12-month Individualized Education Program (IEP) programs” and more.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I’m proud that we are doubling down on our commitment to supporting our most vulnerable students, and am looking forward to yet another fun and enriching summer," said NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks

This program, a partnership between the New York City Public Schools and the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD), is open for students who attend a school in the city who are in kindergarten through eighth grade as of the 2022-2023 school year.

The in-person days will include “academic and enrichment programming,” with breakfast, lunch and snack for the students each day.

After the applications close, families will receive the placement confirmation for their student via email around one week later.