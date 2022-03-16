NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade Street Closures, Details, Security and More — What to Know

For the first time in two years, New York City's St. Patrick' Day Parade will be held in full, marking an important milestone for the city as it continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

In March 2020, the parade — which had been held since 1762 — was one of the first events to be canceled as a result of the burgeoning pandemic. In 2021, a smaller and mostly virtual event was held in place of the real thing.

But with coronavirus transmission numbers at record lows, the 2022 parade will mark a reopening of sorts for the city, especially for places hit hard by the pandemic. Chief among those places: bars and restaurants.

Around 40 Irish pubs in NYC closed for good amid the pandemic, industry experts estimate. Those that were able to survive will be celebrating Thursday afternoon (and likely well into the evening), as the city is expecting large crowds to come in to celebrate, both along the parade route and throughout the five boroughs. Those businesses are aiming for a big boost come Thursday.

"The city is alive. We are back. Hopefully only going toward," said Maureen Donohue-Peters, of Donohue's Steakhouse. The venerable Upper East Side bar and restaurant, open since 1950, weathered the COVID storm by embracing outside dining while dealing with city protocols and crowd capacity. But that wasn't after having to sacrifice everything they prepared for a feast two years ago.

"We lost 300 pounds of corned beef. Twenty ponds of lamb stew. Shepherds pie. Everything," the restaurant's owner said.

Green beer, packed bars, corned beef and cabbage, wear green or you'll be pinched; these are things most commonly remembered when it comes to the Irish tradition of St. Patrick's Day. Ironically, these are American-born traditions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams echoed the reopening message while in lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

"It means so much to all of us to see this parade return," Adams said.

With 200 groups and 105 marching bands, organizers said this year will be the country's biggest celebration since COVID. NYPD will have an additional presence along the parade route, with barriers and officers stationed throughout, though there are no current credible threats.

NJ Transit said that full regular weekday service will be operating on all trains, buses and light rail systems for those heading to and from NYC, and noted that eating and drinking on board is prohibited. A ban on consuming alcohol has gone into effect for St. Patrick's Day on Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road trains in previous years as well.

As for the parade itself, it runs along Fifth Avenue from East 44th Street up to East 79th Street, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below are the streets along the parade route and nearby that will be fully closed to vehicular traffic. Detours will be in place starting at 10:30 a.m., and no crosstown traffic will be allowed from 43rd Street to 84th Street.

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street