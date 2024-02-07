Pizza Hut will end your relationship with a ‘Goodbye Pie' this Valentine's Day: How to get it for free

While some people may want to give that special someone a piece of their heart on Valentine’s Day, there are those who can send their partners packing with a piece of pizza.

Pizza Hut announced Feb. 6 that it will sell “Goodbye Pies” this Valentine’s Day to help disenchanted people break up with their romantic partners. The restaurant will send its Hot Honey pie to a person to help break the news that you’re dumping them.

The restaurant chain explained the promotion by citing “Red Tuesday,” shorthand for the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day, in which a person other is most likely to call it off with his or her significant other. So, the company is encouraging customers to send a hot honey pizza, which is ironic, given how cold a move this is.

The Hot Honey pie is known to pack quite a punch, but maybe not as quite as strong as the punch to the gut to the news that you're no longer in a relationship. (Pizza Hut)

“That’s why starting this Red Tuesday, February 6, through Valentine’s Day, Pizza Hut is launching new, limited-edition Hot Honey ‘Goodbye Pies’ to help deliver spicy news in a sweet way for FREE,” the chain said in a press release.

“By sending a Goodbye Pie, Pizza Hut will help you break up with your significant other by delivering a personalized, simple message on custom packaging with a sweet and spicy Hot Honey pizza to ease the pain. The custom Goodbye Pie pizza boxes also leave a space on the top for the break-upper name to be added.”

It’s not you, it’s me. Here’s a pizza to eat your feelings of rejection. (Pizza Hut)

So, yes, while lovebirds will be sending chocolates, you can send a pizza to get out of your relationship. It’s not just any ol’ pizza, either. It’s a hot honey pizza, which, if it doesn’t leave a bad taste in your soon-to-be-ex’s mouth, it will probably leave a spicy one.

“With crispy, cupped pepperonis & a drizzle of habanero-infused honey sauce, Hot Honey Double Pepperoni Pizza is spicy, sweet & savory,” the company says on its website.

If you’re too cheap to cough up the cash or too much of a coward to end things in person, you can win a free Goodbye Pie at GoodbyePies.com, at select locations in New York City, Chicago or Miami. If you don’t live in one of those cities, but are desperate to get out of your current relationship, the website can help you request Pizza Hut to write a breakup text you can send, as well as a link to a gift card for a free Hot Honey pizza.

Nothing says "I want you out of my life" quite like a pizza. (Pizza Hut)

“The rising popularity of the sweet-heat flavor profile has led to Hot Honey becoming the most requested test item by our team members and we are thrilled to have it as the newest addition to our menu,” Pizza Hut chief marketing officer Lindsay Morgan said.

“With the launch of Goodbye Pies, we are bringing that perfect blend of sweet and heat experience to real life, delivering spicy news in the sweetest way for Valentine’s Day.”

Not to mention guaranteeing that the dumper and dumpee will have a story to tell for the rest of their lives about the most unusual breakup they’ve ever been part of.

