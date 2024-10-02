When is Open House New York weekend? What to know

Want to peek inside a power plant, a private club on Gramercy Park, or the last remaining glove factory in New York City?

Starting Oct. 18, Open House New York will present Open House New York Weekend (OHNY Weekend), an annual five-borough festival offering more than 200 ways for the public to explore, discover, and access their city.

Since 2003, the festival has invited hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers to gain a deeper understanding of the city through behind-the-scenes tours led by architects, engineers, designers, preservationists, historians, community advocates, curators, and more.

Most of the festival is free and open to the public—no advance registration or tickets are required. Due to safety and security, select OHNY Weekend sites will require tickets. These tickets are distributed via lottery, which runs through Oct. 4, and online registration, which opens Oct. 10. Get more info here.

New OHNY sites

Rise Light & Power will be offering tours of NYC’s largest power plant, the Ravenswood Generating Station, which is being redeveloped into a renewable energy hub. The Players in Gramercy Park: The Players in Gramercy Park, NYC’s oldest private club in its original home, will unlock their doors to the public for a rare tour of their historic landmark building designed by Stanford White.

The Players in Gramercy Park, NYC’s oldest private club in its original home, will unlock their doors to the public for a rare tour of their historic landmark building designed by Stanford White. Colossal Media: Picture an auto shop that moonlights as a paint shop, art store, and hand-painted signage museum—that’s what you’ll get to see at Colossal Media’s headquarters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Picture an auto shop that moonlights as a paint shop, art store, and hand-painted signage museum—that’s what you’ll get to see at Colossal Media’s headquarters in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Bronx Music Hall: Bronx Music Hall will host its grand opening weekend, offering visitors the chance to explore the venue’s brand new performance and community space in Crotona Park East, including the Bronx Music Heritage Center, for the first time.

Returning favorites

Formerly the Brooklyn Rapid Transit Power Station, Powerhouse Arts in Gowanus is a non-profit organization that opened its doors in spring 2023, offering state-of-the-art fabrication facilities, event and community spaces for contemporary artists. Lewis Latimer House : The newly reopened Lewis Latimer House, located in Flushing, will share its brand new gallery spaces and interactive displays, dedicated to the life and work of Lewis Latimer, an African-American inventor, electrical pioneer, and son of self-emancipated enslaved people.

: The newly reopened Lewis Latimer House, located in Flushing, will share its brand new gallery spaces and interactive displays, dedicated to the life and work of Lewis Latimer, an African-American inventor, electrical pioneer, and son of self-emancipated enslaved people. WNYC Studios: WNYC celebrates 100 years of public radio allowing visitors to get a behind-the-scenes look at their Hudson Square headquarters, which houses their live studios, newsroom, master control, performance space, and more.

WNYC celebrates 100 years of public radio allowing visitors to get a behind-the-scenes look at their Hudson Square headquarters, which houses their live studios, newsroom, master control, performance space, and more. United Nations: The UN New York Headquarters will offer an insider architecture tour exploring “Workshop for Peace,” the collaborative effort of 11 renowned architects from around the world to build a home for the United Nations.

OHNY Weekend also features curated series, each with multiple sites opening up around a common theme: